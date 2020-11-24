New Book by Dawn Ely: "Perfecting the Soul"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org New York, NY, November 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Adelaide Booksis proud to offer the latest work by Dawn Ely Perfecting the Soul: Remembering Who You Are hitting stores everywhere now.Perfecting the Soul is a revolution in the discourse on the ego, the shadow, spiritual enlightenment, conflict resolution and the self-help objectives of health, happiness, and healing with an abundant life. This work offers break-through concepts where psychology meets spirituality meets New Age meets scientific materialism meets the common lay person. Perfecting the Soul is a one-stop-shop for transforming conflict, suffering and struggle without the psychology lingo, the religious tone, the triteness that can accompany the self-help genre and without a required proclivity for the spiritual or New Age. This ground-breaking work empowers the reader with a clearer picture of the root-to-impact process occurring within the individual’s psyche and why, elucidating for the reader a more transparent path to happiness, healing, and transformation. Perfecting the Soul illuminates our psyche so that it no longer seems like a mysterious, dark, and unknowable place. These new insights are presented in a clearly intelligible manner for the common mainstream thinker, decoding exactly what is happening in their thoughts, emotions, behaviors, and experiences and how to restore balance where health, harmony, happiness and abundance reside.A graduate of the University of Virginia in Political and Social Thought and English, Dawn Ely holds a law degree from Mercer University School of Law, and studies World Religions at Harvard University. She is a certified Stephen Minister, suicide hotline counselor, trained in shamanistic practices, a student of the Kabbalah, and studies with a Sufi healing order. Dawn recently founded the tax-exempt nonprofit, Liberate from Hate, Inc., designed to liberate our individual and collective minds from hate and anger through practical tips on managing the ego to end us versus them narratives.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

