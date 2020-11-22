Jac Carrera Wins His First Young Artist Academy Award for His Acting in Homecoming

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jac Carrera Press Release

Jac Carrera won his first Young Artist Academy Award for his performance in the short film Homecoming.

Brooklyn, NY, November 22, 2020 --(



About Jac Carrera:

Award winning actor, Jose Antonio Carrera (JAC), was born in Brooklyn, NY. He is known for his performances on the big screen, television and theater. He has captivated the hearts of many since he was a very young boy. At the age of four he already knew he wanted to be a performer. In 2015 at the age of eleven, JAC decided to take his acting career full force. He is best known for his performance in the short film Swinging into Action (2018) and also the web series Facts of Life (2018). He recently wrapped production on his latest short film which he directed, Don't Keep Me Waiting and is working on a few other projects and is networking in the industry. JAC became the first East Coast CEO of a young performer award show, Skyline Performer Awards (2020). JAC Carrera has received multiple nominations for his work in short films in the past years, last year he won a Young Entertainers Award for the film Swing into Action. This year he was up for two nominations but he took home “the big one” as he called it. “In these trying times we have to use our creative thinking and work on our craft until things can get back to normal,” JAC said. He was inspired by the award shows for the young entertainers on the West Coast and decided to create one in the East Coast. “These award shows are made to celebrate and honor us young performers in the industry, a recognition that helps boost our confidence and helps us grow as performers. This year we all had some ups and downs but what I am taking from all this is that this year was a year to prepare ourselves for the awesome things that are coming,” JAC said. Now he is getting ready to start editing his new short film and start preparing things for 2021.



The Young Artist Academy Award winner takes this win as a token that no matter how dark times may be, there is always that light that shines the path. JAC won the award for a film with a story that gives hope to the unseen outcomes and that shows you that no matter what, you can’t ever give up. “In the story he wants to ask the girl to homecoming but he is afraid of rejection, and also has other worries which put him in a dilemma. The moral of the story is if you don’t try, if you don’t put yourself out there, you will never know. Don’t be afraid to take chances,” said JAC.



About The Young Artist Academy™

Evelyn Ferreira

347-461-5141



www.jactheactor.com



