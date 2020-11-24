Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ABD Development Company Press Release

15 Ways Lutron Enables ABD Home Buyers to Control Their Homes the Smart Way

Smart homes enable control of environment and functionality easily and new ABD homes in Central and Northeast Florida come standard with a smart home control hub by Lutron. Homeowners may control lighting, shades, security, music, and more using a remote, keypad, or phone app.

Orlando, FL, November 24, 2020 --



Smart home features in the Central Florida developer’s custom built luxury homes were not a new concept, but its partnership with Lutron is a newsworthy addition to everything ABD offers Orlando/Davenport and Palm Coast/Flagler Beach home buyers. ABD immediately recognized Lutron was a perfect fit as the smart home technology company is highly regarded for many significant home automation features:



Voice control means you can adjust settings of your smart home hands-free, which is safer and minimizes confusion while multi-tasking.

Integrate your smart home with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Honeywell Wifi Thermostats, Logitech Harmony, Samsung SmartThings, and Sonos systems.

Lutron is interference-free from other frequencies because of its Clear Connect RF Technology so it works quickly and properly.

Lutron’s user friendly phone app can be accessed and controlled from literally anywhere in the world with a wifi connection.

Shades and lighting levels are controlled together with the same smart home hub, creating the perfect room environment seamlessly.

The ability to set your lighting and shades to adjust settings automatically when you enter or leave your rooms is truly convenient.

The very best dimming options are available with Lutron’s LED+ advanced technology, a step above other light bulbs and LED features.

Scheduling your Lutron home automation for lighting and shades over the course of each day is the epitome of “set it and forget it.”

Home automation enables you to set key lights to turn on and off around the home when you are out for extra security.

Do you think you left too many lights on at home? The Lutron app will let you know and enable you to turn them off if necessary.

The sweet sounds of your favorite music are easily streamed throughout your home as Lutron syncs up with a variety of music services.

Energy efficiency is maximized because the thermostat is fully in your control whether you are at home or hundreds of miles away.

Your home security system including cameras is accessible via Lutron on your phone, so you know exactly what is going on no matter where you are.

Smart automation connection to your garage door means you can open or close it at the touch of a button, and ensure it is not open when it should not be.

The older generation is safer with voice activated controls, the younger generation has less opportunities to leave lights on, and all generations can avoid thermostat disagreements.



“Our home automation features are top of the line now that we have partnered with Lutron to deliver its smart home hub technology,” says Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development Company. “The new homes we are building in all phases of our neighborhoods in Providence Golf Club Community and Toscana Palm Coast exemplify our commitment to creating fully modern Florida living.”



Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition

863-420-2100, extension 103



www.abddevelopment.com



