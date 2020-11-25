Press Releases Histria Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Histria Books: By Email RSS Feeds: Histria Books Announces Its Newest Imprint Prende Publishing

Palm Beach, FL, November 25, 2020 --(



Prende Publishing joins Histria Books outstanding array of imprints, which includes:



Gaudium – dedicated to books on lifestyle, culture, sports, and politics, as well as biography and autobiography;

Addison & Highsmith Publishers – dedicated to outstanding works of fiction Vita Histria – dedicated to academic books on a wide-range of subjects;

Center for Romanian Studies – an imprint dedicated to books on the history and culture of Romania;

Vita Histria – dedicated to academic books on a wide-range of subjects with a special emphasis on history;

Histria Kids – an imprint dedicated to books for children and young adults.



The announcement of this exciting new imprint is accompanied by the release of the first two books to appear under the Prende Publishing imprint: Gina Gerson: Success through Inner Power and Sexuality, by Russian model and adult film sensation Valentina Dzherson (978-1-59211-047-6); and, Simply Verona: Breaking All the Rules, the autobiography of former world champion gymnast and adult entertainment star Verona van de Leur (978-1-59211-022-3).



Histria Books is also pleased to announce that Gazelle Book Services will be the exclusive distributor for Prende Publishing in the United Kingdom and Europe.



For information on publishing with Prende Publishing, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com. Palm Beach, FL, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Histria Books, an independent publishing house with offices in Las Vegas and Palm Beach, is pleased to announce its newest imprint, Prende Publishing. Prende will focus on books about contemporary lifestyle, the entertainment industry, including adult entertainment, as well as creative works of poetry. Named for the Albanian goddess of love and beauty, Prende Publishing seeks to break down barriers, challenge established norms, and overcome prejudice and discrimination in all its forms.Prende Publishing joins Histria Books outstanding array of imprints, which includes:Gaudium – dedicated to books on lifestyle, culture, sports, and politics, as well as biography and autobiography;Addison & Highsmith Publishers – dedicated to outstanding works of fiction Vita Histria – dedicated to academic books on a wide-range of subjects;Center for Romanian Studies – an imprint dedicated to books on the history and culture of Romania;Vita Histria – dedicated to academic books on a wide-range of subjects with a special emphasis on history;Histria Kids – an imprint dedicated to books for children and young adults.The announcement of this exciting new imprint is accompanied by the release of the first two books to appear under the Prende Publishing imprint: Gina Gerson: Success through Inner Power and Sexuality, by Russian model and adult film sensation Valentina Dzherson (978-1-59211-047-6); and, Simply Verona: Breaking All the Rules, the autobiography of former world champion gymnast and adult entertainment star Verona van de Leur (978-1-59211-022-3).Histria Books is also pleased to announce that Gazelle Book Services will be the exclusive distributor for Prende Publishing in the United Kingdom and Europe.For information on publishing with Prende Publishing, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com. Contact Information Histria Books

Dana Ungureanu

561-299-0802



histriabooks.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Histria Books