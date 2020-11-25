Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration is Now Open for Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast Virtual Conference 2021

SMi Reports: Registration has opened for the 8th annual Pre-Filled Syringes conference taking place on 26th – 27th April 2021.

London, United Kingdom, November 25, 2020 --(



Registration is free for all pharma and Biotech companies, secure your place at www.pfsamericas.com/prcom1



Key reasons to attend the virtual conference:

• Explore industry updates and considerations for PFS platforms and integrated development

• Gain insights into the industry acceleration towards connectivity following the pandemic through case studies on connected devices and virtual studies

• Hear from leading regulatory experts on international guidance, EU MDR, bridging studies and convergence opportunities

• Delve into real world examples of advancing injectable device development and global health priorities for pre-filled syringes

• Virtual conference benefits include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to chat and share contact details with other attendees, and virtual meetings and networking socials



Visit the event website to learn more and download the brochure at www.pfsamericas.com/prcom1



Sponsored by Almac, BD MEDICAL, PHC Corporation, Polyplastics-Topas, Weiss-Aug, Zwick Roell & Zeon



#smipfsusa



For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi is proud to announce that the 8th annual Pre-filled Syringes conference will commence virtually on the 26th – 27th April 2021. The event will bring together industry experts to provide insight into regulations, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and deliver systems in the pre-filled syringe industry.Registration is free for all pharma and Biotech companies, secure your place at www.pfsamericas.com/prcom1Key reasons to attend the virtual conference:• Explore industry updates and considerations for PFS platforms and integrated development• Gain insights into the industry acceleration towards connectivity following the pandemic through case studies on connected devices and virtual studies• Hear from leading regulatory experts on international guidance, EU MDR, bridging studies and convergence opportunities• Delve into real world examples of advancing injectable device development and global health priorities for pre-filled syringes• Virtual conference benefits include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to chat and share contact details with other attendees, and virtual meetings and networking socialsVisit the event website to learn more and download the brochure at www.pfsamericas.com/prcom1Sponsored by Almac, BD MEDICAL, PHC Corporation, Polyplastics-Topas, Weiss-Aug, Zwick Roell & Zeon#smipfsusaFor all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.pfsamericas.com/prcom1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group