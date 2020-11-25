Registration Opens for SMi’s Smart Water Systems 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Registration now available for SMi's 10th Annual Smart Water Systems virtual conference.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is proud to announce the 10th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference which will take place on 19th – 20th April 2021 online access only and will highlight the methods the water companies are using to ensure the goals and targets that have been set are reached and exceeded. Focussing on how new technologies, IOT and Artificial Intelligence can help to produce and analyse real-time data to ensure more efficient leakage detection and management, leading to better customer engagement and subsequently decreased customers water usage.Register your place for only £499 at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom1Featured 2021 Speakers Include:Chair For 2021: Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, Sutton and East Surrey Water PlcConfirmed Speakers Include:• David Lonergan, National Leakage Manager, Irish Water• Sam Bright, Innovation Manager, Yorkshire Water• Andrew Tucker, Demand reduction strategy Manager, Thames Water• Frank van der Kleij, Head of Asset Risk and Planning, Bristol Water• Ed Barnes, Head of Demand Management Affinity Water• Mark Tully, Asset Strategy Manager, Southern Water• Pedro Vieira, IT & Innovation Director, Aguas Do Portos• Jamie Jones, Leakage and Smart Networks Manager, Portsmouth Water• James Hargrave, Regional Operational Leakage Manager, Anglian Water• Rose Jolly, Innovation Ecosystems & Knowledge Manager, Severn Trent• Mario Maessens, Senior Data Scientist, Vitens• Victor Pelin, Digitalisation Strategist, VA SYD• Cindy Vanderstraeten, Project Manager Smart Metering Systems, De WatergroepFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom1Proudly sponsored by Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH & KamstrupFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

