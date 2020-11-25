Dr. Usama Fayyad CEO of Open Insights Presented on AI, Big Data and Data Science: What do They Mean for Our Region?

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Open Insights Press Release

Open Insights, recently had the opportunity to host an interactive discussion with Zain Innovation Campus - Zinc. Dr. Usama Fayyad, CEO of Open Insights, presented on AI, Big Data and Data Science in the region.

Fayyad shared a presentation on his takeaways from prior experience and the multitude of projects that Open Insights works on globally with some of the top companies in the world. He concluded with an interactive Q&A session. During the presentation, he discussed the evolution and current state of technology, how data is the key factor in machine learning, the importance of big data and commonly found issues. He then shared his lessons for pragmatic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enterprises.



The lessons ranged from the need to reduce problems to ones where “complete knowledge” is possible; to the critical role of data as a necessary enabler of Practical Applied AI. These enterprises must ensure the data is captured and managed as an asset. Lessons included that AI/ML expect data in certain formats and in high level of detail - the difficulty is in obtaining and managing useful training data which is the most expensive part of any substantial ML project.



One of the big lessons is that “general and autonomous AI” is a myth, and the only AI that works practically is where humans are in the loop to provide the right decision-making guidance and the common sense reasoning that AI has failed to encompass.



Participants asked questions focusing on the impact of coronavirus, how companies can utilize data to overcome the drastic impact the virus has had on sectors like tourism, entering the field of artificial intelligence, and how data can drive opportunities for growth in businesses. The areas of AI and Data Science present the Region with a unique opportunity to address the global demand with needs for talent that is properly trained and expertise that can help in deployment world-wide. The field is especially rich with opportunities for startups that aim at AI and Data Science solutions in a multitude of sectors.



Watch the on demand webinar at ZINC's Facebook page.



