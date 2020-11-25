Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FATbit Technologies Press Release

Receive press releases from FATbit Technologies: By Email RSS Feeds: Yo!Kart Launches “Tribe” - A Free Solution to Accelerate eCommerce Adoption in SMB and Startups Community

Yo!Kart, an outstanding ecommerce marketplace platform serving different businesses for over 5 years, now announces the launch of Tribe, a free open-source ecommerce store software.

Punjab, India, November 25, 2020 --(



With the surge in the demand for Ecommerce due to the pandemic, businesses have to maximize their focus on business operations. The need of the hour is to boost ROI, implement automation, and eliminate errors. The only hindrance to digitalization is comprehending technology and developing a market-ready ecommerce store quickly.



Yo!Kart, a leading ecommerce marketplace platform serving different businesses for over 5 years now announces the launch of Tribe, an open-source ecommerce store software. With Tribe, Yo!Kart team is providing an amazing opportunity to small and medium businesses globally who want to start their own ecommerce stores in these tough times but do not have a massive budget and resources. Tribe ecommerce store software aims to level the playing field for offline retailers and online stores to be able to fulfill the dream to start an ecommerce website that too at Zero Cost.



“We understand there are many free or paid ecommerce store software available, but we are providing a platform to address pain points of the entrepreneurs,” says Manish Bhalla, CEO FATbit Technologies and Yo!Kart. "TRIBE resonates - a TEAM you can trust for quality, support, scalability, and affordability. When you select TRIBE, you are selecting not just the free Solution but a team to walk with you on your entrepreneurial journey."



“A startup that is digitally transforming its business due to the pandemic, will want to spend the maximum amount of their time acquiring customers, right? But right now, most entrepreneurs are struggling to get a hold of the technological aspect of their online store. Tribe enables a faster learning curve for entrepreneurs with less technical knowledge,” says Manish Bhalla.



Distinctive features and benefits that Tribe offers:



Available for free to global business owners. No recurring fees and transaction fees as well.



Open-Source ecommerce software developed on the best technology stack “Laravel” to provide security and ease of use.



Retailers or business owners who do not have technical or designing experience can manage the store effortlessly.



Integrated with Third-Party APIs and multiple payment gateways



A do-it-yourself approach to design the front-end of the website.



A complete set of features to launch and manage your ecommerce store.



The team also provides post-deployment support and 1-year free technical support.



“We are thrilled to serve the brick and mortar store owners with a solution that enables them to connect with their digital buyers. We believe eCommerce is the future and this solution can help in accelerating digital adoption. It would be delightful and exciting for us to contribute to the success of global businesses. The team spent 10000+ development hours and built Tribe around these goals - best security, quick deployment, client-centric features, the design that supports extensibility, and competitive pricing.” - Rajiv Sharma, Chief Sales Officer



Tribe is a robust ecommerce solution developed with an agile approach to lead the changing retail landscape of electronics, fashion, furniture, accessory, cosmetics, and many more. Automate your conventional business operations & start selling on your own ecommerce store with full freedom and premium features without worrying about setup and recurring costs.



With a clear road-map for your digital journey, take your business to the next level with this next-gen ecommerce software “Tribe.”



About FATbit Technologies - FATbit Technologies is a digital solutions provider for startups and enterprises since 2004. The company's agile approach to serve different business niches with products like Growcer, Yo!Yumm, Yo!Rent, and their star product Yo!Kart. Yo!Kart was developed in the year 2015 and since then received immense appreciation from ecommerce businesses all across the globe. Yo!Kart recently crafted an online store software “Tribe” a solution for the SMB community to launch their ecommerce website free of cost. Punjab, India, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In the year 2020, the volatility of the market resulted in transformed consumer behavior. This transformation led to increased demand within the ecommerce sector. With brick-and-mortar businesses experiencing a downfall in foot count, the ecommerce experienced “Panic Shopping” for many essential goods.With the surge in the demand for Ecommerce due to the pandemic, businesses have to maximize their focus on business operations. The need of the hour is to boost ROI, implement automation, and eliminate errors. The only hindrance to digitalization is comprehending technology and developing a market-ready ecommerce store quickly.Yo!Kart, a leading ecommerce marketplace platform serving different businesses for over 5 years now announces the launch of Tribe, an open-source ecommerce store software. With Tribe, Yo!Kart team is providing an amazing opportunity to small and medium businesses globally who want to start their own ecommerce stores in these tough times but do not have a massive budget and resources. Tribe ecommerce store software aims to level the playing field for offline retailers and online stores to be able to fulfill the dream to start an ecommerce website that too at Zero Cost.“We understand there are many free or paid ecommerce store software available, but we are providing a platform to address pain points of the entrepreneurs,” says Manish Bhalla, CEO FATbit Technologies and Yo!Kart. "TRIBE resonates - a TEAM you can trust for quality, support, scalability, and affordability. When you select TRIBE, you are selecting not just the free Solution but a team to walk with you on your entrepreneurial journey."“A startup that is digitally transforming its business due to the pandemic, will want to spend the maximum amount of their time acquiring customers, right? But right now, most entrepreneurs are struggling to get a hold of the technological aspect of their online store. Tribe enables a faster learning curve for entrepreneurs with less technical knowledge,” says Manish Bhalla.Distinctive features and benefits that Tribe offers:Available for free to global business owners. No recurring fees and transaction fees as well.Open-Source ecommerce software developed on the best technology stack “Laravel” to provide security and ease of use.Retailers or business owners who do not have technical or designing experience can manage the store effortlessly.Integrated with Third-Party APIs and multiple payment gatewaysA do-it-yourself approach to design the front-end of the website.A complete set of features to launch and manage your ecommerce store.The team also provides post-deployment support and 1-year free technical support.“We are thrilled to serve the brick and mortar store owners with a solution that enables them to connect with their digital buyers. We believe eCommerce is the future and this solution can help in accelerating digital adoption. It would be delightful and exciting for us to contribute to the success of global businesses. The team spent 10000+ development hours and built Tribe around these goals - best security, quick deployment, client-centric features, the design that supports extensibility, and competitive pricing.” - Rajiv Sharma, Chief Sales OfficerTribe is a robust ecommerce solution developed with an agile approach to lead the changing retail landscape of electronics, fashion, furniture, accessory, cosmetics, and many more. Automate your conventional business operations & start selling on your own ecommerce store with full freedom and premium features without worrying about setup and recurring costs.With a clear road-map for your digital journey, take your business to the next level with this next-gen ecommerce software “Tribe.”About FATbit Technologies - FATbit Technologies is a digital solutions provider for startups and enterprises since 2004. The company's agile approach to serve different business niches with products like Growcer, Yo!Yumm, Yo!Rent, and their star product Yo!Kart. Yo!Kart was developed in the year 2015 and since then received immense appreciation from ecommerce businesses all across the globe. Yo!Kart recently crafted an online store software “Tribe” a solution for the SMB community to launch their ecommerce website free of cost. Contact Information FATbit Technologies

Rajiv Sharma

+918591919191



https://www.fatbit.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FATbit Technologies Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend