Dr. Alex Yen, DDS Launches Cambridge Dental Studio, a General Dentistry Practice in Palo Alto, CA

Dr. Alex Yen, DDS, recently launched his new general dental practice studio in Palo Alto, California. Cambridge Dental Studio, located right by Stanford University, offers a full range of dental services with the most updated technology to patients of all ages.

Cambridge Dental Studio, a new dental practice launched by Dr. Alex Yen, DDS, offers state-of-the-art technology, friendly, compassionate staff, a comfortable, spa-like environment that gives patients an unparalleled comfortable dental experience. Located in Palo Alto, they work hard to make the dental experience effortless and enjoyable.



Their dental team is known for their gentle touch, calm and comforting demeanors that put their patients at ease. The entire staff is bi-lingual, and some are even tri-lingual. Languages include English, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese. They want everyone to feel welcome and heard.



A glance at the wide range of services they offer:



Checkups & Cleaning: Dental Exam, Dental Cleaning, Teeth Polishing & Fluoride Treatments



Restorations: Root Canals, Extractions, Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Composite Fillings



Cosmetic: Teeth Whitening, Bonding, Inlays, Overlays & Implants



Orthodontist: Invisalign & Clear Braces



Surgery: Gum Grafts, Tissue Repair & Deep Cleaning



Laser Dentistry: Hard Tissue Procedures, Soft Tissue Procedures such as tissue recontouring & Other Procedures



Emergencies and flexible hours



Cambridge Dental Studio offers only the latest, most up to date and state-of-the-art technology, including laser dentistry. Through their high-tech equipment, they can provide patients faster, the most precise, comfortable care. They aim to give you the most anxiety-free care available.



For queries, please contact the experienced staff at Cambridge Dental Studio. Learn more: www.cambridgedentalstudio.com or call us at (650) 382-3068. Contact Cambridge Dental Studio today to schedule a consultation with Dr. Alex Yen, DDS, and Dr. Jessica Sheu, DDS, to get your oral health in perfect shape.



About Dr. Alex Yen, DDS: Born and raised in the Bay area and a graduate of the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry, Dr. Alex is a trusted dentist who has found a home practicing general dentistry in Palo Alto. Dr. Yen has a two-pillar system that sets him apart from the rest. The first pillar is “Ethical Dentistry.” This means that you will not be sold any unnecessary dental work. Photographs, radiographs (x-rays), and diagrams will be used to illustrate the importance of any recommended procedure. The second pillar is “Practicing Perfect.” Practicing perfect means that no shortcuts will be taken; from the most complicated implant to routine cleaning, everything will be done as close to perfect as possible.



When not in the office, Dr. Yen enjoys weightlifting and playing paintball. His team is currently practicing to compete in the National Xball League Las Vegas tournament.



About Cambridge Dental Studio: Cambridge Dental Studio is a full-service dental clinic offering checkups, cleanings, restorative procedures, cosmetic, Invisalign / braces, and surgical procedures for gum and tissue diseases. They serve patients of all ages, from children to the elderly. Their highly rated dental team is known for offering the most up-to-date and empathetic and ethical dental care in the Bay area.



