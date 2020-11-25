Wyoming Highway Patrol Selects GeoComm for Long-term GIS Data Maintenance Project

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

St. Cloud, MN, November 25, 2020 --(



As part of the ongoing GIS data maintenance, GeoComm will work to update, and incorporate key GIS data layers, laying the ground work for a possible future NG9-1-1 system implementation.



GeoComm’s relationship with WHP began in 2018 when they were selected through WHP’s CAD provider to complete their proven Assess, Improve, and Maintain process for achieving public safety grade GIS data. This proven process served to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date GIS data would be utilized in their CAD system.



To learn more about GeoComm’s experience helping agencies achieve public safety grade GIS data through our proven Assess, Improve, and Maintain process for utilization in CAD and 9-1-1 systems visit https://www.geo-comm.com/assessimprovemaintain



St. Cloud, MN, November 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm is excited to announce they have entered into a GIS data maintenance agreement with the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). The WHP relies on accurate and up-to-date GIS data for their Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system which is used to route resources to the location of the emergency calls across the state.

As part of the ongoing GIS data maintenance, GeoComm will work to update, and incorporate key GIS data layers, laying the ground work for a possible future NG9-1-1 system implementation.

GeoComm's relationship with WHP began in 2018 when they were selected through WHP's CAD provider to complete their proven Assess, Improve, and Maintain process for achieving public safety grade GIS data. This proven process served to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date GIS data would be utilized in their CAD system.

To learn more about GeoComm's experience helping agencies achieve public safety grade GIS data through our proven Assess, Improve, and Maintain process for utilization in CAD and 9-1-1 systems visit https://www.geo-comm.com/assessimprovemaintain

About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 25 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com

