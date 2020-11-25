Ashes To Dust Single Released in Advance of Jason Brock’s Facebook Live Concert

Press Releases Ventura Artists' Union Press Release

Brock’s third single of 2020 will be performed live online with Ventura locals Heard Of Cats.

“For this show I’ve put together a new band,” says Brock, “and the rehearsals are sounding great.” The band, Heard of Cats, features Ventura local musicians Lance Charles, Doug Chandler, George Clig, and Art Citizen Joe Davis. The band also features Jacqueline Moore of Maya Lumen. “Having Jacqueline on bass really adds a flavor to the sound that we’ve been missing,” states Brock, “It’s great to have her in the mix.”



With the Heard of Cats, and the Alt Country stylings of Ashes To Dust, Jason’s sound is taking on more of a southern drawl in tone and approach. The single carves out a new direction in Brock’s Rock and Roll career. Attendees of the December 4th live stream can expect warmer toned down versions of the more brash and distorted recordings of his songs.



Live streaming will never replace actual live performances, but for now, it’s all we’ve got. If we take it slow, and we rock and roll, we’ll look back, and we will smile.



The single, Ashes To Dust, was recorded at Brock’s home in Ventura California, and is the third release in a series of singles Brock has produced in 2020. He plans to keep recording from home until the pandemic subsides.



Jason Brock is a member of the Ventura Artists’ Union, and currently serves as an administrator of ccMixer.org. He posts free to share remixes under the pseudonym Spinningmerkaba. Over his career he has recorded and performed with Grammy award winning artists John Jones, Steve Ferrone along with MP3.com artist Emily RIchards, Orangehand, and The Art City Monsters.



