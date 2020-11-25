Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases OKKAMI Press Release

Receive press releases from OKKAMI: By Email RSS Feeds: OKKAMI Wins Rising Star Award for Hospitality & Guest Engagement from FinancesOnline

The FinancesOnline Award has been awarded to OKKAMI for based on customer reviews and feedback specific on Hotel Management Software Industry.

Bangkok, Thailand, November 25, 2020



FinancesOnline realizes that when a business makes a decision to buy Hotel Management Software it’s important not only to see how experts evaluate it in their reviews, but also to find out if the real people and companies that buy it are actually satisfied with the product. That’s why FinancesOnline has created a behavior-based Customer Satisfaction Algorithm™ that gathers customer reviews, comments and OKKAMI reviews across a wide range of social media sites. The data is then presented in an easy to digest form showing how many people had positive and negative experience with OKKAMI. With that information at Finances Online, any potential client is equipped to make an informed buying decision.



The FinancesOnline Award has been awarded to OKKAMI for based on customer reviews and feedback specific on Hotel Management Software Industry. The awards recognize the businesses that remain steady in delivering first rate service, opportunity, innovation and performance. In the midst of a global pandemic, these are the qualities that clients look for more than ever and the latest award winners are the companies they trust.



As of today, OKKAMI provides products and features to over 100 customers globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. The OKKAMI solution includes over 50+ integrations with leading hospitality vendors allowing hassle-free connection of third-party services. OKKAMI is an all-in-one solution to integrate with hotel systems such as PMS, POS, lighting, door locks, loyalty programmes, spa bookings and more.



"Recently we have seen a very strong demand for our software to help hotels become digital following covid-19," said OKKAMI President and CTO Andres Borbon.



"It’s a real honor to receive this type of recognition. Our efforts to provide Hotels with top-quality guest engagement solutions which help increase their revenue have clearly paid off, and we are proud of the fact that we continue to receive such prestigious distinction."



About FinancesOnline

FinancesOnline is a popular platform for SaaS/B2B software and financial products reviews. In the business software directory, FinancesOnline provides an extensive base of software reviews prepared by both experts and actual users so you can easily find the best solution for your company. In addition to SaaS software reviews, you can also benefit from comprehensive studies, reports, and statistics thoroughly prepared by the research team. Useful data in the FinancesOnline SaaS directory will give more insight into any software category that is important to the user.



About OKKAMI

Jane Hamilton

+66(0)2 402 6646



https://www.okkami.com



