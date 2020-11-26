Private Placement Markets’ "EquityLock Residential Value Protection Plans" Will Again be Available in 2021

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Private Placement Markets today announced that its popular Residential Equity Protection plans will again be available in January of 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, November 26, 2020 --(



Steve Muehler stated, “Home price growth hit a six-year high here in September with a whopping 6.7% jump in prices over the year, and places like Idaho had a 12% jump while Maine and Arizona had 11% jumps. For us, we had to take a step back and let a lot of global medical issues playout, there was a lot of social issues at play, the presidential election capturing the emotions of may people, and general governmental uncertainty was at a level I have never seen before. The foreclosure moratoria thinned out the distressed real estate assets market, but that is just band-aid holding back floodwaters.



"We are expecting appreciation to slow to 0.2% for 2021 in most markets, and have developed an underwriting methodology to account for this in our EquityLock Residential Value Protection Plans... In short, we expect in 2021 the supply to equal or become greater than the demand, and that buyers will have the upper hand in negotiations, especially for cash buyers. I believe EquityLock Residential will be a household name by close of 2021.”



Additional Information is available at: www.EquityLockResidential.com.



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



