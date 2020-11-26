PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Gifter World is Offering a Free Gift Concierge Service for the Next Three Months


West Palm Beach, FL, November 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gifter World has announced that for the next three months they will offer their gift concierge service for free. Gifter World has unique gifts for those who have everything and gift ideas for every occasion. If you don’t see something on the site that fits what you need, email chanda@GifterWorld.com and tell them a bit about the person you are shopping for. They will spend hours searching the internet for you to find the perfect gift even if it isn’t from their site.

Gifter World prides itself on only featuring the most unique products that have many 4+ star reviews and for the lowest price. They search the internet looking for the best products and read the reviews to ensure they are legitimate.

“I used to be terrified of buying the wrong gift and it would make me not want to participate in gift exchanges,” said CEO, Chanda Torrey, “Then I discovered the secret to gift giving. Most adults buy what they want or need so a gift should be fun, unexpected, and possibly something the recipient has never seen.”

Gifter World has unique gifts for everyone in the whole family so you will surely find something they will love.

“I know what it is like to not know what to give someone so I want to help others,” said Torrey.
