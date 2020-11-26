The Future Collector Car Show Sets a Date for 6th Annual Event at High Street

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Collector Car Network Press Release

The Future Collector Car Show announced today their 6th annual FCCS event at High Street in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, April 11, 2021. FCCS brings together automotive enthusiasts of all ages and interests through vehicles of any make, model, year, and condition that represent the future of the collector car industry.

The Future Collector Car Show’s 2020 event saw a record of 12,000 attendees and over 175 qualified vehicles showcased along High Street. The 2021 FCCS is now accepting vehicle applications for its 14 Concours-level judged award categories and a chance to win the coveted Future Collector Car Show: Best of Show Crystal Trophy and other prizes. This year, judges include the Classic Cars Journal Editorial Team, Leslie Kendall, chief historian of the Petersen Museum, and more.



New award categories at the 2021 FCCS include: Best Track Ready Modifications, awarded to the best street machine ready to take on the track; the Visionary Award, presented to a modified vehicle that showcases the owner’s unique vision; the Elegance of Heritage Award, given to the vehicle that best represents the heritage and history of the vehicle’s make and model; and the Jr. Cruiser Champ, awarded to the top child’s electric ride-along car. To see all award categories, visit FutureCollectorCarShow.com/About.



“We’re thrilled to return to High Street for our sixth annual Future Collector Car Show,” said Roger Falcione, CEO of the Collector Car Network. “During these uncertain times, ensuring the safety of our participants, guests, and employees is our number-one concern. Our team is going above and beyond to comply with all CDC event guidelines, allowing for the maximum number of people to enjoy this free-to-spectators automotive lifestyle event in the safest manner possible.”



Highlighted sponsors for this year’s event include returning partners Inde Motorsports Ranch, awarding a complimentary Inde Track day to the Best of Show Winner; Universal Technical Institute, presenting the Student Choice Award to the top vehicle entry owned by a participant 25 years old or younger; and Cordes Performance Racing, new in 2021. CPR will host one of the FCCS pre-event cruise locations and award a Cordes Performance Racing Award.



“The Future Collector Car Show was founded to bring together all generations and types of enthusiasts in an environment that showcases their automotive passion. We aim to inspire that same passion in future generations at every show,” said Rebecca Nguyen, event coordinator and marketing manager of the Collector Car Network. “We are looking forward to doing everything in our power to continue supporting Arizona’s automotive passion while keeping everyone safe in this new live-event environment.”



FCCS and High Street are dedicated to keeping the health and safety of attendees a top priority while delivering the best event possible. Adhering to CDC event guidelines, temperature checks will be taken at each entrance, the use of face coverings will be required at all times, and physical distancing in areas where lines may form will be encouraged. The Future Collector Car Show and High Street will provide public hand-sanitation stations, frequently scheduled bathroom cleanings, and social-distanced seating.



For more information visit: https://futurecollectorcarshow.com/



Future Collector Car Show (FCCS) – Founded in 2015, the FCCS is an annual gathering of collector car owners and enthusiasts from different generations that find common ground in their love of the hobby. The event features a variety of vehicles from all years, from highly modified to all-original preserved vehicles. The show kicks off Arizona Car Week and is driving the next generation of car collectors through a unique lifestyle event celebrating the old and the new. Kicking off Arizona Car Week in January, the event draws unique cars from around the globe, many of which were not available to the US market. The family-friendly event is free to spectators and affordable to entrants. For more information, visit FutureCollectorCarShow.com.



