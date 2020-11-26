MTS' Finnish Artist Mauri Dark Releases New Single from Debut Album

Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

MTS' singer songwriter Mauri Dark has released "Thin Line of Understanding," the 2nd single from his debut album, "Dreams Of a Middle-Aged Man."

Mauri Dark’s debut album Dreams Of A Middle-Aged Man is to be released on Friday, Dec 18. The album was written, produced, recorded and performed by Mauri Dark. The album sound was crafted with Mixing Engineer / Associate Producer Hiili Hiilesmaa (HIM, Apocalyptica), Mastering Engineer Vlado Meller (Metallica, Johnny Cash) and Associate Producer Jussi Vuola.



Mauri Dark’s deep-voice and baritone guitar lead the bare, intimate and acoustic track “Thin Line Of Understanding” accompanied by piano, cellos and catchy, ethereal sounding guitar melodies. The track is the most pop influenced of the upcoming albums 10 songs.



"'Thin Line Of Understanding' is about the fragility of connection with your loved one,” Mauri Dark says. “The borderline between comfortable and awkward silence. Mutual understanding is like a line drawn in water. You constantly have to redraw it with love and respect for each other,” Mauri Dark describes.



Tracklist:

01 Poison Woman (3rd Single & Full Album Dec. 18)

02 Worst Enemy

03 X-Renegade

04 Love Will Prevail

05 Shades Of Gray

06 Chains Of Solitude

07 Hymn For A Wanderer

08 Thin Line Of Understanding (2nd Single Nov. 19)

09 Up To Us

10 Dreams Of A Middle-Aged Man (1st Single & Music Video Nov. 6)



