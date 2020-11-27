Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ares International Corp. Press Release

Receive press releases from Ares International Corp.: By Email RSS Feeds: NB Vendor MSI Deploys Complete Cross-Strait HR Management with HCP HR System

Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI) is among the top five worldwide server vendors and the world leading gaming notebook brand. MSI uses ARES Human Capital Planner (HCP) to comprehensively deploy its HR operational management.

Taipei, November 27, 2020 --(



MSI’s headquarter in Taiwan, Shenzhen and Kunshan in China adopts different sets of human resources (HR) systems. In various system infrastructures, HR information cannot be executed for centralized management and is hard to synchronize, easily resulting in communication problems and lack of efficiency in HR management.



Hsu Chih Wei, manager of MSI’s HR administrative department, expressed that there are three aspects of the roles that Human Capital Planner (HCP) plays in the enterprise, “global information integration, convenience for IT staff in information connection and stable HR operation that reduces manual errors can all assist MSI to comprehensively deploy its HR operational management.”



HCP supports china tax system, builds cross-strait unified HR management flow



“Ares has service location in China and can offer overseas as well as cross-region services. Also, it has rich experiences in cross-Taiwan Strait system implementation. Therefore, we could trust and be relaxed with their services. In the end, the result proved that we were right!” Hsu stressed. After the headquarter and two factories in China of MSI implanted HCP HR system, with interconnection among the systems, the headquarter can directly manage the HR data of China-based employees with the system, saving time costs in the past for file transfer and repeated file entry among staff.



Besides simplifying HR operational flow, cross-country HR system should also meet foreign regulations to save the need for extra customization. Ares HCP has a flexible matrix parameter setting and allows configuration of local regulations without customization including management system, local regulation, currency/tax types, etc. it can completely meet the various tax rates and insurance systems of different locations in China. The system can also meet the changes of government regulations and flexibly adjust the bases and rates of insurance premium, offering a comprehensive system operational environment for HR staff while lowering the burden of maintenance for IT staff.



In personal data protection of employees, when the scale of the enterprise is as large as involving different countries, the management of HR is also becoming all the more complicated. How to control to ensure the right person reads the right information? Hsu shared his experiences, “the overseas personnel authorization control function is really important! The headquarter of MSI can effectively control the authorization and work division for the data of staff in overseas factories. We can set various authorization for reading and changing data according to the job characteristics of various staff to avoid data leakage risks brought by access to confidential HR data.”



There are over 2,000 employees in the headquarter. In the past, the salary calculation operation requires one day. After implementing HCP system, it only takes half a day. Also, the flow is convenient. It only needs to verify that it uploads attendance and insurance data to the system to directly execute the salary calculation function. Hsu stressed that “the important thing is the after the calculation in the HCP system is finished, the staff cannot change the data. This ensures that salary cannot be changed and is safe; the company avoids the risks of data tempering.”



Additionally, MSI connects with the platform of its Japan operational location with the flexible parameter feature of HCP. It can comprehensively collect HR data of overseas staff for local employees to apply for work overtime and leaves in an online fashion such as the operations of annual, personal and sick leaves while the data are connected to the HCP system of the headquarter for centralized management.



After the “One Fixed Day Off and One Flexible Rest Day” law and new version of Labor Standards Act, MSI further realized the importance of the HR system to rapidly meets government regulations. Although some large enterprises expect IT staff to handle maintenance of the HR system, once the government regulations change, chances are that they don’t have professionals with legal background to instantly adjust and test HR system functions, causing delays in adjustment time and influences HR operations. In this aspect, MSI highly recognizes that HCP can follow government regulations and regularly upgrade to the newest version to assist the enterprise to closely follow the steps of government regulations instantly!



Recently, the headquarter and China factories all arranged for upgrade to the HCP 12c newest version. They expect to have better system quality and operational efficiency with the system upgrade while can prevent the vulnerability due to suspension of upgrade of the server, improving the safety of HR operations and management benefits. Taipei, November 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. (MSI) is among the top five worldwide server vendors and the world leading gaming notebook brand. MSI was originally a motherboard manufacturer and has been transformed into a supplier of computer-integrated manufacturing. In recent years, the company dedicated itself to be a well-established name in gaming and eSports, which produces well-reputed notebooks, graphics cards, motherboards, and desktops. With Gaming Series and high-quality durable PRO Series, MSI has taken the lead as a ‘True Gaming’ brand in the high-level gaming hardware market to meet the needs of professional eSports teams and players. Moreover, MSI pioneers critical developments in artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise computing and Internet of Things (IoT), MSI’s fields of expertise where the most comprehensive solutions are offered.MSI’s headquarter in Taiwan, Shenzhen and Kunshan in China adopts different sets of human resources (HR) systems. In various system infrastructures, HR information cannot be executed for centralized management and is hard to synchronize, easily resulting in communication problems and lack of efficiency in HR management.Hsu Chih Wei, manager of MSI’s HR administrative department, expressed that there are three aspects of the roles that Human Capital Planner (HCP) plays in the enterprise, “global information integration, convenience for IT staff in information connection and stable HR operation that reduces manual errors can all assist MSI to comprehensively deploy its HR operational management.”HCP supports china tax system, builds cross-strait unified HR management flow“Ares has service location in China and can offer overseas as well as cross-region services. Also, it has rich experiences in cross-Taiwan Strait system implementation. Therefore, we could trust and be relaxed with their services. In the end, the result proved that we were right!” Hsu stressed. After the headquarter and two factories in China of MSI implanted HCP HR system, with interconnection among the systems, the headquarter can directly manage the HR data of China-based employees with the system, saving time costs in the past for file transfer and repeated file entry among staff.Besides simplifying HR operational flow, cross-country HR system should also meet foreign regulations to save the need for extra customization. Ares HCP has a flexible matrix parameter setting and allows configuration of local regulations without customization including management system, local regulation, currency/tax types, etc. it can completely meet the various tax rates and insurance systems of different locations in China. The system can also meet the changes of government regulations and flexibly adjust the bases and rates of insurance premium, offering a comprehensive system operational environment for HR staff while lowering the burden of maintenance for IT staff.In personal data protection of employees, when the scale of the enterprise is as large as involving different countries, the management of HR is also becoming all the more complicated. How to control to ensure the right person reads the right information? Hsu shared his experiences, “the overseas personnel authorization control function is really important! The headquarter of MSI can effectively control the authorization and work division for the data of staff in overseas factories. We can set various authorization for reading and changing data according to the job characteristics of various staff to avoid data leakage risks brought by access to confidential HR data.”There are over 2,000 employees in the headquarter. In the past, the salary calculation operation requires one day. After implementing HCP system, it only takes half a day. Also, the flow is convenient. It only needs to verify that it uploads attendance and insurance data to the system to directly execute the salary calculation function. Hsu stressed that “the important thing is the after the calculation in the HCP system is finished, the staff cannot change the data. This ensures that salary cannot be changed and is safe; the company avoids the risks of data tempering.”Additionally, MSI connects with the platform of its Japan operational location with the flexible parameter feature of HCP. It can comprehensively collect HR data of overseas staff for local employees to apply for work overtime and leaves in an online fashion such as the operations of annual, personal and sick leaves while the data are connected to the HCP system of the headquarter for centralized management.After the “One Fixed Day Off and One Flexible Rest Day” law and new version of Labor Standards Act, MSI further realized the importance of the HR system to rapidly meets government regulations. Although some large enterprises expect IT staff to handle maintenance of the HR system, once the government regulations change, chances are that they don’t have professionals with legal background to instantly adjust and test HR system functions, causing delays in adjustment time and influences HR operations. In this aspect, MSI highly recognizes that HCP can follow government regulations and regularly upgrade to the newest version to assist the enterprise to closely follow the steps of government regulations instantly!Recently, the headquarter and China factories all arranged for upgrade to the HCP 12c newest version. They expect to have better system quality and operational efficiency with the system upgrade while can prevent the vulnerability due to suspension of upgrade of the server, improving the safety of HR operations and management benefits. Contact Information Ares International Corp.

Carrie Yu

886-2-2522-1351



www.ares.com.tw/en



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ares International Corp. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend