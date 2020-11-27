PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Innomaint CMMS Recognized by SoftwareSuggest Fall '20 & Goodfirms Awards


Chennai, India, November 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The year 2020 sees a continuing spell of good fortune for InnoMaint, a cloud based CMMS, which had already penetrated deep into the CMMS market in 2019 as it is being conferred with many awards and accolades from various leading research, ratings and reviews platforms like SoftwareSuggest & Goodfirms.

Latest feature-rich Innomaint is well poised to drive digital revolution by simplifying maintenance operations in a facility and field work undertaken at customer premises. It is a paperless digital automation solution that automates all the Planned Preventive Maintenance(PPM) and breakdown tasks to ensure that facility managers do not miss out on any tasks.

SoftwareSuggest Fall'20 Awards

SoftwareSuggest is one of the best platforms to discover top business software and service providers and it has been trusted by many satisfied businesses across the world. Recently softwaresuggest rewarded InnoMaint with an award in the "Customers Choice -- Fall 2020" category as a mark of surpassing expectations of the customer.

Best CMMS Software 2020 award by Goodfirms

Goodfirms, the internationally renowned research and review platform has bestowed “Best CMMS Software 2020” award on InnoMaint after a thorough scrutiny of the CMMS product based on several key factors such as market penetration, client feedback, quality, reliability & ability.

They see the meritorious awards pouring in as a recognition of InnoMaint’s forward-thinking ability & never ending thirst for innovation to expand its scope and depth of operations.
Contact Information
Innomaint CMMS
Yadhavan Dharmarajan
+917539978399
Contact
www.innomaint.com

