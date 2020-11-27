Winter Collection at Blingvine is the New Attraction for Online Shoppers in India

Press Releases Blingvine Press Release

Blingvine has curated a range of imitation jewellery fit for winter wear as the fall/winter season 2020 approaches in India. The collection includes designer necklaces, pendants, earrings and bracelets.

“We all know that winters are the hardest time for fashionistas all over the world. With a little room for accessories amidst all the layers of clothing, wearing jewellery in winters can be a challenging task. It not only creates trouble but also gets hidden under your winter ensembles. To provide a solution to this, we have curated a range of jewellery that is luxurious-looking, hassle-free, and very comfortable to pair with your winter attires. We have a strong focus on the quality of our jewellery because we want to provide our customers with the best imitation jewellery experience ever. All our jewellery pieces are made with high-quality raw materials like lead and nickel free alloy, Venetian Pearls, Swarovski Crystals, Professional Enamel work, and 18K Gold electroplating to name a few,” said a senior executive at Blingvine.



Blingvine imports jewellery by manufacturers from different countries to provide with the latest trends in vogue. These international quality standards have fascinated the jewellery fanatics in India. You can visit their website https://blingvine.com/ to shop for jewellery online from Blingvine.

