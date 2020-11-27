Ari Retail Management Software Launches Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Integration

Press Releases ARI Retail Software Press Release

Ari’s Business Central integration makes your business operations seamless, competent, and effective.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 27, 2020 --(



In the current competitive environment, retailers have to make daily decisions to take a step closer to the desired goals. With multiple stores in multiple locations, the management of resources and control of the workflow becomes difficult. The main aim of retailers is to use the resources optimally so that all the business processes run smoothly, thereby resulting in better ROI. There must be a common application that can manage the projects, finances, customer relationships, supply chain, human resources, and any other aspects of a business. A solution that can guarantee successful identification of customer needs, tracking orders, and delivery of items without any troubles. Ari offers the right solution to these requirements in the integration of POS Software with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.



This integration allows a direct transfer of data from Ari POS to Business Central. It only requires the selection of the batch size; the data posting happens automatically. The mapping of elements from one application to another happens systematically so that it does not get complicated for the retailer.



As Mr. Snehal Shah, the Product Manager of Web Masters says, "We intended to provide a complete system that integrates the POS with all the business processes and sub-processes. Our solution, Ari Business Central POS integration fulfills this intention and improves your functional scope."



The solution gives an associated view of customers and the related services to ensure that the sales process is managed from start to end. The solution can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid.



He adds further, "The integrated solution guarantees an end-to-end outlook of functions such as purchasing from vendors, inventory, operations, warehouse management, and accounting. The solution is relevant for any retail business – be it fashion, furniture, pharmacy, supermarket, jewelry, electronic, or any other."



Web Masters is an IT company offering business solutions and services to better your processes. It provides a multitude of solutions with several integrations such as ERP, jewelry, retail, CRM, business intelligence, and cloud and productivity solutions. Ari is a retail management software developed by Web Masters that automates operations and enhances functions. With the reach of the company in multiple locations, Ari retail management software also has the capability to serve global businesses.

Disclaimer: All product and company names, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. The use of them does not imply any endorsement by them.

Contact Information ARI Retail Software

Kevin Smith

919824884900

https://arirms.com

Kevin Smith

919824884900



https://arirms.com



