African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa Announces New Brand and Vision: Enlit Africa, After 20 Years

“The dynamics of the African energy sector are changing, and it is so exciting for us to witness first hand,” said David Ashdown, MD of Clarion Events Africa, the organisers of this multi-award winning conference and exhibition, who this year produced two editions of the event on a digital platform, and still attracting thousands of attendees.



He added: “As a reflection of the evolving landscape we have taken the bold decision to develop our product offering whilst rebranding African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa under a new name. The purpose of this rebrand is to successfully merge and combine the strengths of the two brands, to unite the different audiences and to deliver brand consistency across our global energy portfolio of events and media.”



"As Enlit Africa," he adds, "the new brand will deliver multiple channels to the energy markets of Africa, will aim to connect the stakeholders in industry, bring insight and intelligence available to stakeholders at the click of a button."



Started as metering event

“What started as a single track metering conference just over 20 years ago in partnership with our sister media brand, ESI Africa, has evolved into what we are today, Enlit Africa, an inclusive guide to the continent’s energy transition for our clients, partners and all industry stakeholders,” says Chanelle Hingston, Group Director, Power & Energy for Clarion Events Africa.



“Our new brand will continue to be Africa’s premier meeting place for the entire power, energy and water value chain. We are an energy event unlike any other – because we’re more than just an energy event. We are a community that for 365 days a year will gather and engage through a blended live and digital platform called Enlit Africa Connect, to meet and inspire each other via content and connections.



Hingston adds: “Enlit Africa will also remain the home of well-known and much loved meeting forums such as the Utility CEO Forum, Municipal Leaders Forum, Future Energy series, Women in Energy and Initiate.”



Due to COVID-19, the live edition of the event was postponed twice this year, but the organisers are committed to run the live event again at the CTICC in Cape Town in May 2021.



Worldwide series

Enlit Africa forms part of a worldwide series of events focused on power, energy and utilities that have rebranded and are now under one unified brand, including partner events Enlit Europe, Enlit Asia and Enlit Australia. The Enlit series is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group’s Clarion Energy Series, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of the group’s largest portfolios.



Clarion Events Africa is a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, energy and mining sectors. Other well-known events include Nigeria Mining Week, Africa Mining Forum and DRC Mining Week.



Enlit Africa 2021 date and location:

Next, live, in-person conference and exhibition: 11-13 May 2021

