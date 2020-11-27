Dingtone Offers Double Credits for Free Calling on Thanksgiving Amid COVID-19 Surge

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dingtone, Inc. Press Release

Celebrating Thanksgiving during a pandemic can be a lot different and less traditional, but still filled with warm memories for you and your families. To help users express their warm holiday greetings, Dingtone, a calling and messaging app, launches in-app events.

San Jose, CA, November 27, 2020 --(



Earlier this month, before Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges: “As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with people you live with.”



Dingtone, the renowned VoIP service provider, offers free credits for calling and messaging for global users. The company encourages people to call their loved ones and express gratitude on this special Thanksgiving and holiday season.



Dingtone released a solid promotion for global users to celebrate Thanksgiving and pull off a virtual holiday gathering that’s actually enjoyable.



Dingtone users will earn huge credits by tapping “Connect”> “Get Free Credits”> “Complete an Offer” to enter the in-app page where multiple offers are available to complete.



Users are allowed to get up to 100 credits by completing the offers. The credits will be doubled or counted 1.5 times of usual offer from November 26 through November 30, so free calling can be used as a way for families to connect virtually during the pandemic.



Dingtone credits can be used to make free phone calls and send messages on Dingtone App. Users can redeem the credits they collect for free calling minutes to make international phone calls and send messages to any phone numbers across the globe. Participating in the event during the holiday season is the best chance of the year to collect credits.



Since the start of the pandemic when schools and offices around the world were forced to transfer to entirely online operations, Dingtone has launched its “Free Credits, Free Connection” campaign for people all over the world to remain connected through free phone calls and text messages. During the pandemic and social distancing practice, Dingtone helps millions of people stay connected with loved ones and important services like Unemployment Insurance.



“We are pleased to be capable of offering activities to make this Thanksgiving more meaningful,” said a senior spokesperson of Dingtone. “We encourage people to express affection and appreciation to friends and families, stay healthy, and nurture relationships from a distance.”



Please download the Dingtone App or visit Dingtone’s website (https://www.dingtone.me/) for more information.



About Dingtone

Dingtone, Inc. (http://www.dingtone.me/) is a renowned VoIP provider that helps people stay connected with its reliable communication products and services. The company currently serves more than 100 million users worldwide. People make unlimited free phone calls, send text messages and fax documents, share pictures, videos, and locations through its products in everyday situations. Dingtone is committed to enabling every user to benefit from the accelerating growth of technology.

