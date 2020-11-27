Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dreamstime LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Dreamstime LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Dreamstime Introduces All-in-One Plan

Users can License Multiple Media with One Integrated Membership and a Black Friday discount.

Brentwood, TN, November 27, 2020



After releasing several COVID-19 relief features for the creative community earlier this year, and launching its upgraded Upload section with faster and easier submission generating an immediate 17% increase in uploads last month, Dreamstime now adds an all-media subscription to fit its broader and more complex array of client needs. Ideal for members who wish to license more than stock photos regularly and to diversify their visual content library, the subscription significantly reduces the cost for high definition videos and tracks for volume downloaders. A unique offer in the industry, the solution upgrades separate purchases of image and video subscriptions or on-demand credit packages, suitable for occasional downloads.



“Simplicity and flexibility have always been our guiding principles when adding new features. Our millions of customers now have a convenient all-inclusive plan to license multiple media types in one single purchase. As we add more and diversified content, 2020 being an all-time record year for uploads, this unique-in-the-industry membership enables users to obtain the maximum value out of their Dreamstime accounts today and in the long run,” said Serban Enache, CEO and co-founder of Dreamstime.



The new plan is designed as a monthly subscription and allows customers to download up to twenty-five files each month, integrating Royalty-Free commercial and editorial license coverage for the entire database, with no daily quota limits as well as roll over and optional renewal. The agency will also keep its regular royalty structure, awarding 25-60% royalties to contributors, regardless of the media type sold with the new plan, plus the extra 10% relief stimulus in response to the pandemic.



In addition to the all-in-one plan, Dreamstime offers a wide range of flexible and personalized download options, including corporate accounts for companies. For all Dreamstime’s plans, with a special early bird Black Friday discount, please visit https://www.dreamstime.com/blackfriday.



About Dreamstime

