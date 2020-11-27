Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International Kicks off the holiday season by releasing four holiday singles and giving away a faith-oriented inspirational e-book.

Santa Clarita, CA, November 27, 2020 --(



“If God Will Send His Angels” is about a child telling us that even in difficult circumstances, there are angles among us. The inRchild performed song lyric gives hints on how to find them. Billy Ray Charles “Santa Claus Been Kicking In My Stall” is a novelty Christmas song about a guy who comes home early one day to hear some commotion in his house and enters only to find his wife in disheveled clothing and sees a man dressed in a Santa suit running through his backyard.



A remastered version of Rita Graham’s “Gift of Love” will also be issued. It features a jazzy piano similar to something out of A Charlie Brown Christmas type of score and Ms. Graham’s lilting voice. The Lyric is about someone who has nothing to give on the Holidays except their love, which of course is best gift to give. A Reissue of Honey Davis Classic “Blue Christmas” will also be included in the group of releases. All of the songs are originals.



The book What Faith Has Taught Me by The Prophet of Life is a book filled with stories, essays and poems about the power of faith and the lessons faith teaches us. The writings include “How Everything is connected,” “A Blessing in Disguise,” and “A Small Miracle.”



“We are proud to kick off what we call A Loveforce Christmas by Releasing these four singles and giving away one the e-book version of one of our most popular books,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Whether people are looking for inspirational songs like “If God Will Send His Angels” or “Gift of Love” humorous satire as in “Santa Claus Been Kicking In My Stall,” have the “Blue Christmas” Blues or just want to read a faith-based inspirational book this holiday season, we’ve got them covered,” he continued.



The e-book will be given away globally on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, November 27th only. The singles will available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, Tik Tok, and Resso.



