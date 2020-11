Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Receive press releases from New Yorker Electronics: By Email RSS Feeds: Military-Grade, Mission-Critical VPG Resistors Released by New Yorker Electronics

VPG Foil Resistors new Model 303337 Ultra-High Precision Military and Space-Grade Resistor One of the Industry’s Most Precise and Stable Precision Resistors.

Northvale, NJ, November 27, 2020 --(



The Model 303337 surface mount resistor is suited for demanding military, aerospace, defense and space applications, such as when a precision resistor is required to quickly reach thermal equilibrium in circuits either requiring fast response times or experiencing rapid current changes.



Within the military, aerospace, defense and space industries, typical applications include commercial and military avionics, switching linear power supplies, power amplifiers, power management systems, feedback circuits, measurement instrumentation and associated automatic test equipment. Other applications include precision high current-sensing and precision electronic scales. They provide enhanced characteristic capabilities resulting in superior performance when compared with other resistor technologies.



The custom-made resistors are available tolerances of: 0.1%, 0.2%, 0.25%, 0.5% and 1.0%, based on project need. The Model 303337 produces a highly precise voltage that is directly proportional to measured current levels, with significantly reduced component sensitivity to applied power changes, including PCR and thermal resistance values. The industry-exclusive design of the Model 303337 incorporates VPG’s own proprietary Bulk Metal® Z Foil resistive technology, along with a four-terminal Kelvin connection, for ultra-high precision current sensing and temperature stability to 3W.



Features & Benefits:

• Temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR): 5 ppm/°C max. (–55°C to +125°C, +25°C ref.)

• Short-time overload: 0.005% typical

• Resistance range: 100mΩ to 200mΩ

• Solderable terminations

• Load-life stability: to ±0.02% typical

• Resistance tolerance: to ±0.1%

• Power rating: 3W

Applications:

• Military/Defense

• Avionics

• Aerospace/Space Industries

• Switching Linear Power Supplies

• Power Amplifiers

• Power Management Systems

• Feedback Circuits

• Measurement Instrumentation

• Automatic Test Equipment



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Precision Group and offers its full line of foil technology products including Foil Strain Gauges, Bulk Metal® Foil Resistors, Strain Gage Instrumentation, Current Sensing Resistors and PhotoStress stress detection. New Yorker Electronics also carries its full line of weight and control systems such as Process Weighing Systems, Steel Production Systems, Web and Strip Tension Transducers, Onboard Weighing and Overload Monitoring, Force Sensors, Load Cells, Weigh Modules and more.



About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Northvale, NJ, November 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has released the new VPG Foil Resistors Model 303337 ultra-high precision military- and space-grade resistor. As one of the industry’s most precise and stable precision resistors, the Model 303337 offers high-performance current sensing within mission-critical applications.The Model 303337 surface mount resistor is suited for demanding military, aerospace, defense and space applications, such as when a precision resistor is required to quickly reach thermal equilibrium in circuits either requiring fast response times or experiencing rapid current changes.Within the military, aerospace, defense and space industries, typical applications include commercial and military avionics, switching linear power supplies, power amplifiers, power management systems, feedback circuits, measurement instrumentation and associated automatic test equipment. Other applications include precision high current-sensing and precision electronic scales. They provide enhanced characteristic capabilities resulting in superior performance when compared with other resistor technologies.The custom-made resistors are available tolerances of: 0.1%, 0.2%, 0.25%, 0.5% and 1.0%, based on project need. The Model 303337 produces a highly precise voltage that is directly proportional to measured current levels, with significantly reduced component sensitivity to applied power changes, including PCR and thermal resistance values. The industry-exclusive design of the Model 303337 incorporates VPG’s own proprietary Bulk Metal® Z Foil resistive technology, along with a four-terminal Kelvin connection, for ultra-high precision current sensing and temperature stability to 3W.Features & Benefits:• Temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR): 5 ppm/°C max. (–55°C to +125°C, +25°C ref.)• Short-time overload: 0.005% typical• Resistance range: 100mΩ to 200mΩ• Solderable terminations• Load-life stability: to ±0.02% typical• Resistance tolerance: to ±0.1%• Power rating: 3WApplications:• Military/Defense• Avionics• Aerospace/Space Industries• Switching Linear Power Supplies• Power Amplifiers• Power Management Systems• Feedback Circuits• Measurement Instrumentation• Automatic Test EquipmentNew Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay Precision Group and offers its full line of foil technology products including Foil Strain Gauges, Bulk Metal® Foil Resistors, Strain Gage Instrumentation, Current Sensing Resistors and PhotoStress stress detection. New Yorker Electronics also carries its full line of weight and control systems such as Process Weighing Systems, Steel Production Systems, Web and Strip Tension Transducers, Onboard Weighing and Overload Monitoring, Force Sensors, Load Cells, Weigh Modules and more.About New Yorker ElectronicsNew Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). Contact Information New Yorker Electronics

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New Yorker Electronics Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend