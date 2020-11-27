Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Announces Final Opportunity to Buy

Erie, CO, November 27, 2020 --(



“We have just a few remaining home sites, representing the final opportunity to buy a new home in this beautiful community,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “Home buyers can choose from one- or two-story designs, in addition to personalizing the features and finishes of their new home at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.”



Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows offers home buyers an exceptional blend of luxury, value and impressive mountain views. Located in the historic small town of Erie, this tranquil neighborhood of luxury single-family homes is set within spectacular natural surroundings. The community is in the highly acclaimed Boulder Valley School District including Meadowlark School, a PK-8 school within Flatiron Meadows.



Community residents can enjoy a walk to Star Meadows Park featuring a state-of-the-art playground, easy access to some of Boulder County's premier communities including Boulder, Longmont, Louisville, and Lafayette, and being minutes to a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, world-class shopping, and exceptional dining.



Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows offers five floor plans ranging from 3,400 to more than 3,900 square feet with a variety of exterior designs to give each streetscape a unique feel. Home prices start in the mid-$700,000s.



To reach Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows from I-25, take Exit 232/Erie/Dacono and head west for 5.8 miles, through the traffic circle, to Flatiron Meadows Boulevard. Turn left onto Flatiron Meadows Boulevard. Continue to Carbonate Court and turn right. The model will be on your left. For more information visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 303-209-0002.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



*From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Erie, CO, November 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced only a limited number of home sites remain at its Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows community in Erie.“We have just a few remaining home sites, representing the final opportunity to buy a new home in this beautiful community,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “Home buyers can choose from one- or two-story designs, in addition to personalizing the features and finishes of their new home at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.”Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows offers home buyers an exceptional blend of luxury, value and impressive mountain views. Located in the historic small town of Erie, this tranquil neighborhood of luxury single-family homes is set within spectacular natural surroundings. The community is in the highly acclaimed Boulder Valley School District including Meadowlark School, a PK-8 school within Flatiron Meadows.Community residents can enjoy a walk to Star Meadows Park featuring a state-of-the-art playground, easy access to some of Boulder County's premier communities including Boulder, Longmont, Louisville, and Lafayette, and being minutes to a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, world-class shopping, and exceptional dining.Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows offers five floor plans ranging from 3,400 to more than 3,900 square feet with a variety of exterior designs to give each streetscape a unique feel. Home prices start in the mid-$700,000s.To reach Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows from I-25, take Exit 232/Erie/Dacono and head west for 5.8 miles, through the traffic circle, to Flatiron Meadows Boulevard. Turn left onto Flatiron Meadows Boulevard. Continue to Carbonate Court and turn right. The model will be on your left. For more information visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 303-209-0002.About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.*From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado