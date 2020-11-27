Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases JC Golf Press Release

Receive press releases from JC Golf: By Email RSS Feeds: Oaks North Golf Course Celebrates Its 50-Year Anniversary

JC Golf is proud to announce the 50-year anniversary of Oaks North Golf Course. Located in Rancho Bernardo, the 27-hole executive course was designed by Ted Robinson, Sr. and continues to offer a true golf experience. For over fifty years, the dedicated staff has been responsible for top-notch course conditions and an extensive development program.

San Diego, CA, November 27, 2020 --(



Located in the neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo, the 27-hole executive course was designed by Ted Robinson, Sr. and continues to offer a true golf experience. “We’re celebrating 50 years of great conditions after continually making improvements, the last being leveling the tee boxes,” said John McNair, VP of Operations for JC Golf.



When Oaks North Golf Course opened doors in 1970, history was being made for sports fans. Billy Casper, a San Diego native defeated Gene Littler with a 69 in an 18-hole playoff to win his third major championship during the 1970 Masters Tournament. During Super Bowl IV, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings 23-7 – a relevant tie to recent past.



Over fifty years at Oaks North, the dedicated staff has been responsible for top notch course conditions and an extensive development program. “The course has provided opportunities for new players, seniors, and juniors to get a fun experience at a forgiving course,” said Jon Svendsen, long-time Assistant Golf Professional at Oaks North.



Focused on growing the game and supporting local youth, Oaks North has been proud of its lesson programs. In its history, graduates of the beginner and junior golf programs have grown into talented, avid golfers. “Oaks North is a very short golf course, making it ideal for beginners, families, plus there are 27 holes,” said Lloyd Porter, former Head Golf Professional at Oaks North. “One time I caught a junior golfer outwardly celebrating with her parents in the parking lot because she ended up birding one of the holes. That’s when I realized how moments like these are inspirational for other youth golfers.”



The culture at Oaks North has been inspired by the dedicated groups of golfers that enjoy the course every day. “The support from our Men’s and Women’s clubs and numerous leagues is by far the best I’ve been around in my career,” said Erik Agnew, Head Golf Professional at Oaks North. “With so many courses closing in the last few years, it’s a true testament to our guests that through their continued patronage we are able to celebrate 50 years.”



“I have been golfing as a Women’s Club member for five years at Oaks north, the best features at Oaks North are the course conditions and atmosphere, alongside the knowledgeable staff,” said Sharon Sherman, long-time JC Women’s Club Member.



Course Description:

· 27 hole executive course

· All three 9 holes are par-30 tracks

· Yardage: 3,417 – 3,608

· Rating: 55.6-56.8

· Slope: 88



Amenities:

· Complete practice facilities include driving range, putting green and chipping area.

· Pro shop with the major brand golf equipment and golf apparel

· Instruction and golf clinics offered by PGA Professionals

· Beginner and Junior Golf Lesson programs and Golf Clinics offered year-round

· Tournament Services with dedicated outing coordinator on-site



At this time, the course is practicing extensive safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once the guidelines are lifted, lessons, tournaments and events will resume. Oaks North is looking forward to servicing its loyal guests and introducing new guests to its facility for fifty more years. San Diego, CA, November 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- JC Golf, a San Diego-based golf course management and operating company, is proud to announce the 50-year anniversary of Oaks North Golf Course.Located in the neighborhood of Rancho Bernardo, the 27-hole executive course was designed by Ted Robinson, Sr. and continues to offer a true golf experience. “We’re celebrating 50 years of great conditions after continually making improvements, the last being leveling the tee boxes,” said John McNair, VP of Operations for JC Golf.When Oaks North Golf Course opened doors in 1970, history was being made for sports fans. Billy Casper, a San Diego native defeated Gene Littler with a 69 in an 18-hole playoff to win his third major championship during the 1970 Masters Tournament. During Super Bowl IV, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the heavily favored Minnesota Vikings 23-7 – a relevant tie to recent past.Over fifty years at Oaks North, the dedicated staff has been responsible for top notch course conditions and an extensive development program. “The course has provided opportunities for new players, seniors, and juniors to get a fun experience at a forgiving course,” said Jon Svendsen, long-time Assistant Golf Professional at Oaks North.Focused on growing the game and supporting local youth, Oaks North has been proud of its lesson programs. In its history, graduates of the beginner and junior golf programs have grown into talented, avid golfers. “Oaks North is a very short golf course, making it ideal for beginners, families, plus there are 27 holes,” said Lloyd Porter, former Head Golf Professional at Oaks North. “One time I caught a junior golfer outwardly celebrating with her parents in the parking lot because she ended up birding one of the holes. That’s when I realized how moments like these are inspirational for other youth golfers.”The culture at Oaks North has been inspired by the dedicated groups of golfers that enjoy the course every day. “The support from our Men’s and Women’s clubs and numerous leagues is by far the best I’ve been around in my career,” said Erik Agnew, Head Golf Professional at Oaks North. “With so many courses closing in the last few years, it’s a true testament to our guests that through their continued patronage we are able to celebrate 50 years.”“I have been golfing as a Women’s Club member for five years at Oaks north, the best features at Oaks North are the course conditions and atmosphere, alongside the knowledgeable staff,” said Sharon Sherman, long-time JC Women’s Club Member.Course Description:· 27 hole executive course· All three 9 holes are par-30 tracks· Yardage: 3,417 – 3,608· Rating: 55.6-56.8· Slope: 88Amenities:· Complete practice facilities include driving range, putting green and chipping area.· Pro shop with the major brand golf equipment and golf apparel· Instruction and golf clinics offered by PGA Professionals· Beginner and Junior Golf Lesson programs and Golf Clinics offered year-round· Tournament Services with dedicated outing coordinator on-siteAt this time, the course is practicing extensive safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Once the guidelines are lifted, lessons, tournaments and events will resume. Oaks North is looking forward to servicing its loyal guests and introducing new guests to its facility for fifty more years. Contact Information JC Resorts

Jill Berarducci

(760) 304-5287



www.jcgolf.com

Eric Jeska at ejeska@jcresorts.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from JC Golf Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend