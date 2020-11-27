Carol's Little World Joins Artists Sunday Movement to Encourage You to Shop Art and Support Local Artists on Artists Sunday, the Sunday After Thanksgiving



About Artists Sunday

Artists Sunday is a nationwide alliance of professional artists, non-profit agencies, community organizations, and sponsors encouraging consumers to shop with artists, artisans and craftspeople. This artist-focused day takes place annually on the Sunday after Thanksgiving – the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Shoppers support local professional artists, find unique, personal gifts for their loved ones, and purchase something handmade. To learn more about Artists Sunday artists, partners, sponsors, or get involved visit Cedar Park, TX, November 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Carol's Little World joins more than 3300 artists across 500 communities byparticipating in the nationwide art-shopping movement. A gift of the arts makes a heartfelt connection with friends and loved ones, while supporting local artists and boosting the local economy.In the face of COVID-19, creating a "Black Friday for the Arts" couldn’t be more urgent. A normal year sees 100 million people attending arts and crafts festivals, fairs, and art walks in the United States. But the pandemic has shut down 96 percent of in-person art shows and festivals, robbing many artists of their livelihood. The creative economy has lost more than $14 billion since the pandemic took hold last March, according to a survey by Americans for the Arts."Art is my coping mechanism. As an artist, I strive to stay creative and foster my sense of exploration and wonder during this pandemic," says Carol Schiraldi from Carol's Little World. "It's become more difficult to connect with the local community, so the art world is reaching out and trying to forge new connections. Artists Sunday is one way of doing that. You can help by spreading the word and shopping local and creative this holiday season."About Artists SundayArtists Sunday is a nationwide alliance of professional artists, non-profit agencies, community organizations, and sponsors encouraging consumers to shop with artists, artisans and craftspeople. This artist-focused day takes place annually on the Sunday after Thanksgiving – the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Shoppers support local professional artists, find unique, personal gifts for their loved ones, and purchase something handmade. To learn more about Artists Sunday artists, partners, sponsors, or get involved visit ArtistsSunday.com . #ArtistsSunday #ShopArt Contact Information Carol's Little World

http://www.carolslittleworld.com



