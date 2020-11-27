PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Dean Slabach Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty


Realtor Dean Slabach Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Downtown Sarasota, Florida, Office.

Sarasota, FL, November 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dean Slabach has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Sales Associate in the downtown Sarasota office.

A Realtor since 1988, Slabach has been with the RE/MAX network for 26 years. He is licensed in Florida and Indiana, and specializes in residential properties, farms and relocations. His commitment to professionalism and customer service is reflected in his many designations, including the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and e-PRO designations.

Slabach has been active in his industry, serving on many important committees with the Elkhart County Board of Realtors in Goshen, Indiana. He recently relocated to Sarasota, his vacation destination for numerous years.

The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Slabach can be reached at (574) 536-0976 or DeanSlabach@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
Contact
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com

