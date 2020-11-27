InSync Commerce - Delivery Out-of-Box Omnichannel Experience

Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

InSync Commerce, by InSync, is providing an unparalleled omnichannel platform to help a business to grow. InSync Commerce is an end-to-end solution for business owners that provides not only a powerful B2B platform but also offers a complete application integration solution.

Kolkata, India, November 27, 2020



To overcome these integration needs InSync is proud to present its integrated B2B eCommerce platform, InSync Commerce, a platform designed to provide not only a strong B2B module but also a robust integration system.



InSync Commerce provides a robust platform for all business requirements from providing a B2B-capable eCommerce solution, directly integrated with an ERP to a complete bi-directional integration system that facilitates streamlined integration of several business applications such as ERPs, CRM, POs, etc.



InSync Commerce provides the following solutions:



1. A true omnichannel experience for both the Merchant and Customer



2. InSync Commerce Service Portal Module, that helps B2B merchant to offer a self-service experience to their users.



3. Provides an omnichannel, customized and mobile-friendly store, to enable access to the business from everywhere.



With InSync Commerce, users can leverage the facilities offered by a stable and robust data integration platform that provides the user a seamless integration of several business applications allowing business owners to enhance business operations and hassle-free upscaling and reach higher levels.



To Learn More, go to:



With the growing eCommerce needs, more and more businesses around the world are shifting towards a B2B business module, in order to scale them accordingly for the growing marketing needs. While more and more eCommerce platforms are providing B2B functionalities to organizations to take advantage of it, implementing just a B2B eCommerce store is not enough, unless it is integrated with all other business software applications to streamline business operations.

Contact Information InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



