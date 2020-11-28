The 2nd Global Hydrogen Industrial Summit Programme Announced by Wisdom Events

Press Releases Wisdom Events Press Release

The latest agenda is available online. London, United Kingdom, November 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wisdom Events are pleased to announce the release of the programme for the virtual 2nd Global Hydrogen Industrial Summit taking place on 27 – 28 January 2021. The event will provide an insight into regulations which will impact on the global transition in energy and the required economical and infrastructure innovations for a sustainable energy future. Technological advancements will be discussed along with latest innovations, the state of investment and upcoming economic opportunities.Sessions include:• European Global Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Market Overview• Assessing Government Perspectives on European Hydrogen Strategy• Review of European Projects and Case Studies• Impact of the Hydrogen Market on the Global Economy Hydrogen Advancements in Heavy• Duty Commercial Vehicles & Transport Fleets• Decarbonising Maritime Vessels & Ports and• Transitioning to Hydrogen Energy• Pathway to Improving Compression, Storage & Safety Capabilities• Challenges of Fleets and Supporting Infrastructure Distribution• Technologies Innovations & Low Carbon Hydrogen ProductionIndustry leading speakers include:Geert van Hecke, Head of Sales Public Transport, Van HoolAlena Fargere, Principal, SWEN Capital PartnersEva Hennig, Head of EU Energy policy, ThugaAntonio Bruque, Innovation and New Energies, EnagasChristian Weinberger, Senior Adviser - Advanced Industrial Technologies, European CommissionKen Dragoon, Executive Director, Renewable Hydrogen AllianceJosipa Petrunic, President & CEO Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium(CUTRIC)Andrew Martinez, Hydrogen Program Expert, Air Resources BoardJason Kontomitras, President, Hydroco Inc.Jr Hammond, CEO, Canadian Air MobilityThe latest agenda is available online. Contact Information Wisdom Events

