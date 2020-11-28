The 2nd Global Hydrogen Industrial Summit Programme Announced by Wisdom Events

London, United Kingdom, November 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Wisdom Events are pleased to announce the release of the programme for the virtual 2nd Global Hydrogen Industrial Summit taking place on 27 – 28 January 2021. The event will provide an insight into regulations which will impact on the global transition in energy and the required economical and infrastructure innovations for a sustainable energy future. Technological advancements will be discussed along with latest innovations, the state of investment and upcoming economic opportunities.
Sessions include:
• European Global Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Market Overview
• Assessing Government Perspectives on European Hydrogen Strategy
• Review of European Projects and Case Studies
• Impact of the Hydrogen Market on the Global Economy Hydrogen Advancements in Heavy
• Duty Commercial Vehicles & Transport Fleets
• Decarbonising Maritime Vessels & Ports and
• Transitioning to Hydrogen Energy
• Pathway to Improving Compression, Storage & Safety Capabilities
• Challenges of Fleets and Supporting Infrastructure Distribution
• Technologies Innovations & Low Carbon Hydrogen Production
Industry leading speakers include:
Geert van Hecke, Head of Sales Public Transport, Van Hool
Alena Fargere, Principal, SWEN Capital Partners
Eva Hennig, Head of EU Energy policy, Thuga
Antonio Bruque, Innovation and New Energies, Enagas
Christian Weinberger, Senior Adviser - Advanced Industrial Technologies, European Commission
Ken Dragoon, Executive Director, Renewable Hydrogen Alliance
Josipa Petrunic, President & CEO Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium(CUTRIC)
Andrew Martinez, Hydrogen Program Expert, Air Resources Board
Jason Kontomitras, President, Hydroco Inc.
Jr Hammond, CEO, Canadian Air Mobility
The latest agenda is available online.