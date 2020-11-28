SmartTOP Additional Convertible Top Control for Peugeot 307 CC Permanently Reduced in Price

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mods4cars Press Release

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the Peugeot 307 CC. It enables the operation of the convertible top while driving with One-Touch. In addition, the top can be opened and closed from a distance using the vehicle key.

Las Vegas, NV, November 28, 2020 --(



Among many things, the SmartTOP convertible top module for the Peugeot 307 CC enables the convertible top to be opened and closed while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to the One-Touch function, the convertible top button only needs to be tapped once. It is no longer necessary to hold the button down. The driver thereby quickly has both hands back on the steering wheel again.



Furthermore, the convertible top can be operated from a distance using the vehicle key. The convertible top is activated by pressing a key combination on the remote control. This makes it possible to open the convertible top before the start of your journey. Conversely, the top can be closed from a distance if rain is approaching. The existing vehicle key does not need to be changed for this function.



In addition to these two main functions, the SmartTOP for the Peugeot 307 CC offers the following other additional functions: Windows can be opened and closed via the remote control. The windows can be closed with One-Touch using the "All windows" button in the center console. Starting and stopping the engine will not interrupt any ongoing movement of the convertible top. The module can be completely deactivated if so required.



All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. A setup menu ensures that the settings can all be programmed using the vehicle display. The individual functions of the convertible top control as well as its options are shown in plain text. SmartTOP modules also have a USB connection. This enables programming via PC/MAC as well as the installation of software updates, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.



The retrofitted convertible top control is delivered with a specially developed plug-and-play adapter. This provides a simple connection between the SmartTOP and vehicle electronics. No wires have to be cut. The SmartTOP module can be removed without a trace.



The comfort control for the Peugeot 307 CC is now available for 149.00 Euro plus tax.



Mods4cars produces SmartTOP convertible top controls for all current roadster and convertible models since 2001. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.



A product video can be viewed here: http://youtu.be/_Gyt7q0D-_8



For more information: http://www.mods4cars.com



About Mods4cars:



Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.



The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.



Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.



Sven Tornow

+1-310-910-9055



www.mods4cars.com



