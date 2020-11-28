Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United for Human Rights Florida Press Release

Receive press releases from United for Human Rights Florida: By Email RSS Feeds: Leaders in Florida Will Receive Awards for a Year's Worth of Human Rights Advocacy and Education

Clearwater, FL, November 28, 2020 --(



The virtual event will feature surprise celebrity guests who will be speaking about human rights and announcing the awardees. The hosts for the event will be the President of United for Human Rights Florida chapter, Christopher King and the Executive Director, Cristian Vargas. Christopher King, the grandson of Blues legend B.B. King, is a motivational speaker who has spent the last 5 years raising awareness on human trafficking, and is a 2-time award recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award.



“Every year we acknowledge and applaud leaders across Florida for championing human rights in their communities.” said Cristian Vargas. “We work with many incredible people throughout the year who truly bring human rights to life, and this is our chance to thank them for what they do.”



According to the United Nation’s website, the theme for 2020 is: “Recover Better – Stand up for Human Rights.” The website states: “10 December is an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in re-building the world we want, the need for global solidarity as well as our interconnectedness and shared humanity.”



In 1948, Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of the then President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, chaired the committee which wrote and proclaimed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Mrs. Roosevelt fought for the human rights of all people and stated: “Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home - so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world. Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without concerted citizen action to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world.”



For more information about United Human Rights Florida, and to learn more about this event, please email Cristian at Cristian@humanrights.com. Follow United for Human Rights Florida on Facebook to watch the live stream. www.Facebook.com/HumanRightsFL



About United for Human Rights:



