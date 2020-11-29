Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony Offers Three Move-in Ready Homes

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Timnath, CO, November 29, 2020 --(



The Trailside on Harmony community is the newest resort-style, master-planned community located in Timnath, one of Northern Colorado's most up-and-coming towns. The community is conveniently located along the Harmony Road corridor with easy access to Fort Collins, Windsor, and Loveland.



The three move-in ready homes, which feature thoughtful design selections made by a professional designer at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, include:

- A two-story, three-bedroom, 2,216 square foot Harvey Farmhouse design, priced at $525,000;

- A single-story, two-bedroom, 1,864 square foot Whitley Classic design, priced at $550,000; and

- A single-story, two-bedroom, 1,956 square foot Boyd Modern design, priced at $560,000



“With an abundance of recreational opportunities nearby including the Timnath and Horsetooth Reservoirs and the Rocky Mountains, as well as shopping, dining, and the highly-rated Poudre Valley Schools, Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony defines Colorado living at its best,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “These three move-in ready homes provide a unique opportunity for buyers to move in quickly and start enjoying all that this community has to offer.”



The community consists of 71 single-family homes ranging from 1,900 to 2,800 square feet and starting in the $400,000s. The six home designs feature open-concept floor plans built with superior Toll Brothers craftsmanship and the highest quality building products.



The two fully-decorated model homes include the Eldorado and the Crawford, both two-story homes with a welcoming covered entry, stunning two-story foyer that opens onto the soaring two-story great room, luxury second-floor, primary bedroom suite, and views of the desirable covered patio beyond.



Toll Brothers at Trailside on Harmony community features a pool and water play area, open sports fields, picnic pavilions, two community parks, and basketball court. Residents also can enjoy the walking trails that wind throughout the community that connect to future retail developments.



The sales office and model homes are located at 5617 Jedidiah Drive, Timnath, 80547. From I-25, go east at the Harmony Rd. exit (exit 265) for about one mile to the community. For more information, call 970-372-2777 or visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



*From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



