PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Action Plus Bail Bonds

Press Release

Receive press releases from Action Plus Bail Bonds: By Email RSS Feeds:

Action Plus Discusses the Implications of of COVID-19 on the Bail Bonds Industry


It’s fair to say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every sector of the economy in the US and worldwide.

Clearwater, FL, November 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- "The criminal justice and prison system in particular has been faced with an unprecedented situation. Prisoners serving their time in a closed environment with hundreds of other inmates and staff have seen the virus has spread throughout the population," said Frank Kopczynski, owner of Action Plus Bail Bonds in Clearwater Florida.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, local jails are working to take measures to address this problem including reducing physical arrests for non-violent offenses, releasing arrestees on their own recognizance (ROR), and handling cases with the use of video court appearances.

With so many being ROR’d, this has had a significant effect on the Bail Bond industry. With no bonds to post, the approximately 14,000 bail agents in the U.S., are nearly shut down. This is considered a temporary measure with the goal of improving social distancing by reducing the number of inmates.

With offenders being released on their own recognizance (ROR), GPS monitors are an option to ensure those arrested will appear at their appointed court date and alcohol monitors are also an option for those arrested for alcohol related offenses so that offenders can be monitored and held accountable remotely.

While bail is still necessary for high-risk offenders and felony charges, bonds will be scarce while law enforcement and the judicial system navigate through these difficult circumstances.

Address: 14605 49th St. N #3, Clearwater 33762
Phone: 727.530.0146
Web: actionplusbb.com
Email: contact@actionplusbb.com
Contact Information
Action Plus Bail Bonds
Frank Kopczynski
727-530-0146
Contact
https://actionplusbb.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Action Plus Bail Bonds
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help