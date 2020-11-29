Action Plus Discusses the Implications of of COVID-19 on the Bail Bonds Industry

Press Releases Action Plus Bail Bonds Press Release

It’s fair to say the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly every sector of the economy in the US and worldwide.

Email: contact@actionplusbb.com Clearwater, FL, November 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "The criminal justice and prison system in particular has been faced with an unprecedented situation. Prisoners serving their time in a closed environment with hundreds of other inmates and staff have seen the virus has spread throughout the population," said Frank Kopczynski, owner of Action Plus Bail Bonds in Clearwater Florida.Here in the Tampa Bay area, local jails are working to take measures to address this problem including reducing physical arrests for non-violent offenses, releasing arrestees on their own recognizance (ROR), and handling cases with the use of video court appearances.With so many being ROR’d, this has had a significant effect on the Bail Bond industry. With no bonds to post, the approximately 14,000 bail agents in the U.S., are nearly shut down. This is considered a temporary measure with the goal of improving social distancing by reducing the number of inmates.With offenders being released on their own recognizance (ROR), GPS monitors are an option to ensure those arrested will appear at their appointed court date and alcohol monitors are also an option for those arrested for alcohol related offenses so that offenders can be monitored and held accountable remotely.While bail is still necessary for high-risk offenders and felony charges, bonds will be scarce while law enforcement and the judicial system navigate through these difficult circumstances.Address: 14605 49th St. N #3, Clearwater 33762Phone: 727.530.0146Web: actionplusbb.comEmail: contact@actionplusbb.com Contact Information Action Plus Bail Bonds

