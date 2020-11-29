NJ MED Launches Its Six-Annual National High School Graduation Pledge Campaign

Press Releases New Jersey Minority Educational Development Press Release

The Pledge Campaign’s mission is to create a higher skilled workforce in the United States.

Washington, DC, November 29, 2020 --(



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s graduation class’s graduation ceremonies were held online for most of the country. This year’s incoming freshman class enrollment in the campaign will be challenging, Due to the fact, many school’s doors have been closed due to the pandemic.



Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED, said, “Nothing is the same, but our goals. We need now more than ever to focus on our future, Will things return to the way they were, the answer is highly likely yes. Has this pandemic affected the way life is, yes, and will it ever be the same, no? Not the same. But better.”



Mr. Mitchell II added, “Since the pandemic, the world has become more digital and tech savvy, Therefore, creating a need for a more knowledge workplace and space for all of us. This proves our mission is on track for preparing America for the challenge. We hope more schools, communities, and parents understand this and make sure their students join this year’s pledge. In this time of uncertainties, we need a population ready to move forward.”



This year schools and students can get their pledge form at NJ MED’s website at https://usstudentpledge.org/



Shomari Moore

856-541-3926



www.worldtop20.org



