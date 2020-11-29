Carolina Spaces Furniture & Design, Charlotte's Leading Interior Design, Home Staging and Model Home Merchandising Firm, Announces New Retail Location

Carolina Spaces is happy to announce the addition of a retail boutique selling designer furniture and home decor items. This retail boutique is in addition to the company's interior design, home staging, and model home merchandising services already offered. The retail boutique is located at Yorkville Marketplace, a new indoor mall in downtown York, SC.

"Downtown York does not have any store that currently offers new, designer furniture for sale. We are happy to fill that void," said Joan Inglis, Carolina Spaces' founder, owner and lead designer.



"If customers can't find what they are looking for on our showroom floor, we are happy to work with them one-on-one to meet their needs, including sourcing items from our warehouse and design studio in Belmont, NC, or placing custom orders with our brand partners," Inglis said.



The Carolina Spaces boutique is located at Yorkville Marketplace, 108 N. Congress Street, York, SC. Hours are Thursday - Saturday: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM and Sunday: 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM.



About Carolina Spaces:

Carolina Spaces provides award-winning interior design, home staging, and model home merchandising services to homeowners, home builders, Realtors®, property investors and commercial business owners throughout the Southeast. Their model home merchandising services are available to home builders nationwide.



Their new retail boutique selling designer furniture and home decor items is located in York, SC.



Carolina Spaces' Owner and Lead Designer, Joan Inglis, is frequently featured at home building conferences conducting educational design seminars including NAHB's International Builders Show, the Southeast Building Conference, and the local 21st Century Building Expo and Conference in Charlotte, NC, and HBA of SC Convention in Charleston, SC. Joan has won interior design and merchandising awards at the local to international levels.



