MTS Releases Christmas Single from Cory M. Coons and 6 Year Old Daughter

MTS Management Group's Cory M. Coons has released “Burning Bright At Christmas Time” on MTS Records. The track features backing vocals from his 6 year old daughter, Charleigh.

Ottawa, Canada, December 01, 2020



On Friday, November 27th, the wait was finally over…Cory M. Coons has released “Burning Bright at Christmas Time” on MTS Records. The enchanting blend of acoustic guitar and sleigh bells captures the spirit of the holiday, and Coons’ melodic sensibilities remain intact with another rootsy release that feels at home next to his finest releases. “Burning Bright” also features Coons’ 6-year-old daughter, Charleigh, on backing vocals, giving the track a real family touch.



“I believe ‘Burning Bright at Christmas Time’ is a song is about reflecting, sharing and celebrating the power of healing through our spirit, and the love we share for both family, (the younger and older generations) in our lives at this time of year,” says Cory. “I feel it’s as much for both those who have so much to be thankful for, as well as for those who maybe aren’t so fortunate these days, over the holidays… Many may be suffering through difficulties this year, and hopefully this song brings some peace, good will, joy and healing to the ones who might need some spiritual uplifting at Christmas time.”



Watch the video, containing personal home movies and photos from the Coons family at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlAszYrrZ5E.



About Cory M. Coons: In addition to the previously mentioned awards, Cory M. Coons was named Best Rock Songwriter for “Long Road (Dead Man’s Dream)” and Best Americana Artist for “Once Too Many, Twice Not Enough” at the 2018 “Radio Music Awards” on The Indie Music Channel, as well as a “World Songwriting Awards Finalist” in 2019 for the single “Would You Stay”. He also received International recognition in the “Male Single Of The Year” category for the song and was nominated for “Male Album Of The Year” at this year’s 2019′ “International Singer-Songwriter Association” (ISSA) Awards, and previously at the first annual “Ottawa Sound Music Awards” for “Rock Album Of The Year.” Past Awards include the 2014′ “Studio Album Of The Year” for his Independent E.P. “Share A Little Time” at the “Producer’s Choice Honors,” (formerly Los Angeles Music Awards), and nominations for “Male Singer/Songwriter” and “Record Of The Year,” along with “Rock Artist Of The Year” category for 2015 at the Los Angeles Music Awards (LAMA’s). Two Cory M. Coons songs have also been selected to appear in the soundtrack of the new Dream Cinema Productions Sci-Fi film “Night Mistress” currently in post- production in Los Angeles.



Coons is a respected Freelance Guitar Instructor in the local St. Lawrence Seaway Valley and at Rock My House Music Centre in Kemptville, ON. Cory has opened and performed alongside such treasured National Canadian like like April Wine, Kim Mitchell, Glass Tiger and David Wilcox. For more information, please visit http://www.corymcoons.com.



Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



