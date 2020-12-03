Flickeria Launches Indie Centric Streaming Site



Harlem based film, video and digital content production company, Flickeria, launches streaming site. Flickeria is creating, curating and acquiring movies unfolding unseen contemporary society. Flickeria's slate of films will deliver the most enticing and provocative movie experience for the modern viewer. Flickeria’s mission is to produce and acquire a dynamic, inclusive and engaging slate of unsung movies with a big impact for an elevated cinematic experience without subscription.





With the growing international demand for unique original content, Flickeria is curating the finest indie feature films from 50-90 minutes, focused on fresh storytelling, innovative cinematography, and contemporary narratives, all with a global perspective. Flickeria’s first acquisitions are "Blueprint" and "Julien’s Bed." "Blueprint" has screened in over 100 international film festivals, Pride celebrations and universities. Shot in Paris, France and New York City in a melange of English, French and Arabic, "Julien’s Bed," made its international premiere at the Hong Kong International Arthouse Film Festival, and will be released exclusively via Flickeria. Flickeria is in pre-production on its first post COVID-19 production, "Pretty Boy Towing Company." "PBTC" is the story of a solemn, sturdy, young tow truck driver, Randolph, and a career driven millennial urban professional, Donald, who meet one drizzly evening when Donald's luxury vehicle stops operating.



"Flickeria strongly believes the future of film, movies, cinema and moving content is streaming. Whether new viewing technology or personal devices from cell phones, watches, eyewear, optic hats and jackets, laptops to visual platforms currently under research and development, Flickeria is creating, curating and acquiring movies with stories on the fringe of contemporary society. Our films will deliver the most enticing and provocative movie experience for the modern viewer. Flickeria's growing slate of films will unveil a new language of film from all around the world on one platform showcasing Black, Millennial, LGBTQ, Youth and unique rarified narratives," says Flickeria Director, Kirk Shannon-Butts.



With our viewing habits forever changed by quarantine, the $60 billion streaming market has quickly become an integral part of daily habits around the world according to a Nielsen report. The study also found more than four-in-10 global (43%) respondents say they watch at least once a day and globally, 31% each of Generation Z (ages 15–20) and Millennial (ages 21–34) respondents say they pay an online service provider for content. ReelnReel reports more than seven-in-10 global respondents (72%) say they wish more programming choices were available.



Based in Harlem, Flickeria was started by filmmaker, Kirk Shannon-Butts, who holds a BA in Marketing/Arts Management, MFA in Film/TV Production and studied in the MBA program at Howard University in Washington, DC. Since its invention, Hollywood and its movies have long been the great American escape. While streaming pioneers like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon are slowly morphing into a hybrid of the traditional broadcasting networks, Flickeria’s mission is producing and acquiring a dynamic, inclusive and engaging slate of little movie gems with a big impact for an elevated cinema audience without subscription.



