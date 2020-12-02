Automated Driving AI Tech Manufacturer oToBrite implements Ares ciMes to Build Automotive Smart Factory

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ares International Corp. Press Release

Taipei, Taiwan, December 02, 2020 --(



Accompanied by trends of 5G and AI technologies, smart manufacturing has become a common goal to take the lead in the industry, and MES plays a critical role to integrate information of shop floor management. oToBrite, a vendor endeavoring to develop image recognition system for autonomous driving, stated that by implementing ciMes, it can utilize higher-level production process with its leading technology and lean management to build the smart automotive factory as well as launching the image recognition system ahead of the market.



Frank Lin, President of Ares, mentioned that the products of the automotive industry always require many test and validation processes; plus, due to its market characteristics, small-volume, large-variety production and mass customization, it has been the key for winning orders by precisely controlling delivery dates and quality. Ares ciMes can plan appropriate goals and execution methods through viewing the need and bottleneck of factories to help automotive, vehicle logistics, and automotive part industries maximize its production capacity to make shop floor operations more efficient. All these move enterprises forward with innovative mindsets on smart manufacturing.



Product director of Ares ciMes, Jacky Tseng, explained that there are some essentials for implementation of smart production in automotive-related industries. For starters, it is a must to build the digital platform of lean management to enhance efficiency by digitalizing each operation in factories. More, with real-time management and status of work in progress (WIP), traceability of productions and materials, quality management can meet the high-level standard of the automotive industry. Last, armed with critical equipment auto-integration, it is possible to further consider the evaluation, planning and execution of complete factory automation.



Ares has rich and comprehensive experiences in implementation of ciMes in vehicle logistics industry (bicycles, electric scooters, automobiles, railway vehicles) and automotive part industry (automotive metal parts, electric parts, plastic parts), being able to assist enterprises to increase income and reduce expenditure to meet opportunities of smart manufacturing ahead.



Carrie Yu

886-2-2522-1351



www.ares.com.tw/en



