Press Releases Mary Ann Carman Author Press Release

Receive press releases from Mary Ann Carman Author: By Email RSS Feeds: Mary Ann Carman, Author is Proud to Announce the Release of "A Silver Coin" Which Brings Helena Irvington to Tucson, Arizona Searching for Her Missing Husband, Jeffrey

Tucson, AZ, December 02, 2020 --(



Mary Ann Carman is the author of 10 mystery novels and she’s currently in the process of working on two more, one of which will be an author manual. A longtime resident of The Old Pueblo, her familiarity with Tucson provides a perfect setting for her latest novel.



Independently published through My WordsWorth Publishing on November 13, 2020, "A Silver Coin" is available in English as an e-book and in paperback. Review copies are available by contacting the author. "A Silver Coin" can be purchased as an e-book from Draft2Digital of Amazon for $4.99, or as a paperback from Amazon for $12.99. For more information, visit the author’s website MaryAnnCarmanAuthor.com Tucson, AZ, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Helena risks everything, including her life, to change her future and that of her family. In this fifth novel in the Love After Life series, she faces danger from an evil being. Will the help of a Tucson police detective and his wife be enough to defeat the evil or will Helena die in the attempt?Mary Ann Carman is the author of 10 mystery novels and she’s currently in the process of working on two more, one of which will be an author manual. A longtime resident of The Old Pueblo, her familiarity with Tucson provides a perfect setting for her latest novel.Independently published through My WordsWorth Publishing on November 13, 2020, "A Silver Coin" is available in English as an e-book and in paperback. Review copies are available by contacting the author. "A Silver Coin" can be purchased as an e-book from Draft2Digital of Amazon for $4.99, or as a paperback from Amazon for $12.99. For more information, visit the author’s website MaryAnnCarmanAuthor.com Contact Information Mary Ann Carman Author

Mary Ann Carman

520-444-8253



MaryAnnCarmanAuthor.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Mary Ann Carman Author