Art Zachary to Retire as President of Rose & Womble Realty Company

Art announced he will continue to serve Rose & Womble Realty as the Chairman of the Board. He will work with the Operating Committee to realign his current duties over the coming months. Van Rose will become the next President of Rose & Womble Realty. Mr. Rose shared, “We are incredibly grateful for Art’s vision and dedication to our organization and industry over the past fifty years. He will remain an integral part of our company as an owner and leader. I am excited and honored to continue our mission. ” Virginia Beach, VA, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rose & Womble Realty Company, one of the largest Real Estate companies in Southeastern Virginia, recently announced Art Zachary’s plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Womble Realty Company in June 2021.In a video message along with J. Van Rose Jr., Chief Operating Officer, the two shared the news with the Rose & Womble family. Mr. Zachary stated, “I started in this business in June 1970 and we became Rose & Womble in June 1998, so that felt like the right month for me to retire.”Throughout his career, Mr. Zachary has given back to the industry that he loves. He served on the REIN MLS Board of Directors for twenty years and held numerous positions including six terms as President and three as Vice President. In addition to REIN, he was President of Leading RE, served on the Board of Directors with Tidewater Builders Associations, and was named HRRA 1997 Broker of the Year.Art announced he will continue to serve Rose & Womble Realty as the Chairman of the Board. He will work with the Operating Committee to realign his current duties over the coming months. Van Rose will become the next President of Rose & Womble Realty. Mr. Rose shared, “We are incredibly grateful for Art’s vision and dedication to our organization and industry over the past fifty years. He will remain an integral part of our company as an owner and leader. I am excited and honored to continue our mission. ” Contact Information Rose & Womble Realty Company

Jennifer Mueller

757-935-9005



roseandwomble.com



