Silent Breach Releases Free Security Awareness Training Software

New York, NY, December 02, 2020 --(



“Over 85% of cybersecurity breaches are due to human error,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “Like in most computerized environments, the human is usually the weakest link. Training your employees to recognize common attack vector like phishing emails and encouraging them to adopt a skeptical mindset can go a long way in today's modern work environment.”



The new Quantum Armor security training software is available today and is being offered with a range of subscription models to ensure the best fit for your organization. The curriculum has been developed by veteran educators and features interactive videos no longer than 1 minute in length. Paid subscribers will have access to gamified learning modules and simulated phishing attacks. Like all of Silent Breach’s Quantum Armor offerings, the software has been developed with an eye toward easy data visualization and management, and our training application is no exception. Key metrics are delivered directly to HR managers to enable effortless tracking and reporting. Finally, all of the videos are SCORM Compliant, so it’s easy to integrate them into your own learning management system (LMS).



Currently available courses cover everything from phishing and social media safety to HIPAA and GDPR compliance, and everything in between. All courses are available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German.



"High employee engagement is critical. That is why we created a UX-friendly design, easy to understand videos, interactive tests, and friendly notifications so the user stays actively interested, while the manager can focus their time on other tasks,” said Andrew Miller, Quantum Armor Product Manager. “Most importantly, the two Quantum Armor modules are designed to function hand-in-hand. While our Quantum Armor Monitoring software helps organizations develop secure systems and networks, our Training software helps them maintain an educated and prepared workforce.”



Further information about Silent Breach can be found at: silentbreach.com



To learn more about Quantum Armor Training and register for a free account, visit: https://landing.qarmor-training.io/



