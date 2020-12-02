Press Releases When the World Closed Press Release

Receive press releases from When the World Closed: By Email RSS Feeds: Researcher Releases Children's Book for Social-Emotional Learning During COVID-19 Pandemic Shutdowns: Copies Are Being Donated to Schools, Libraries in Need

Boston, MA, December 02, 2020 --(



Debut author, E.E. Thorgaard, uses her extensive experience in psychology and education to write directly to children facing hardships related to ongoing coronavirus quarantines. Holding a Master of Science degree in Psychology, and working in educational policy and research for many years, Thorgaard is intimately familiar with the current needs of children. She worries about the ongoing stress and anxiety children are experiencing across the globe. “Without thoughtful action on the part of educators, parents, and mental health counselors, this pandemic - and the now chronic stress associated with it - will define the mental health of a generation,” she said.



“Children need books about COVID-19 that go beyond encouraging them to wash their hands,” says Thorgaard. “It is my hope that in reading this book together, children and their caregivers will be able to have important conversations about their personal experiences and feelings about the pandemic. Having those conversations will be an important step in building children’s emotional resilience and healing from these traumas.”



When the World Closed: A magical adventure to inspire social and emotional growth during isolation is the story of Finley and Tate, children under 9 years old who are experiencing school closures and stay-at-home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Instead of staying scared, frustrated, and bored in their home, they decide to build a blanket fort in their living room. Once inside the fort, their day becomes anything but ordinary as they are magically whisked away on an inspiring adventure that helps them feel less alone even though they are stuck at home. Illustrated by artist J. Shapiro in vibrant watercolor, the images of the book uplift and inspire.



The book is available in hardcover and paperback on Amazon and at whentheworldclosed.com.



Contact E.E. Thorgaard at whentheworldclosed@gmail.com for review copies, inquiries, and interviews. Follow @stories.by.eethorgaard on Instagram for book content and @EEThorgaard on Twitter for educational resources. Boston, MA, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Childhood anxiety and mental health concerns are at an all-time high surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Educators and parents continue to be overwhelmed by the pressing need to address ongoing challenges that young school-aged children are facing with changing routines, limited social interactions, and school closures. When the World Closed was created to be a resource for these pressing needs, as a place to begin necessary conversations with children about the current times, and inspire social and emotional growth and resilience.Debut author, E.E. Thorgaard, uses her extensive experience in psychology and education to write directly to children facing hardships related to ongoing coronavirus quarantines. Holding a Master of Science degree in Psychology, and working in educational policy and research for many years, Thorgaard is intimately familiar with the current needs of children. She worries about the ongoing stress and anxiety children are experiencing across the globe. “Without thoughtful action on the part of educators, parents, and mental health counselors, this pandemic - and the now chronic stress associated with it - will define the mental health of a generation,” she said.“Children need books about COVID-19 that go beyond encouraging them to wash their hands,” says Thorgaard. “It is my hope that in reading this book together, children and their caregivers will be able to have important conversations about their personal experiences and feelings about the pandemic. Having those conversations will be an important step in building children’s emotional resilience and healing from these traumas.”When the World Closed: A magical adventure to inspire social and emotional growth during isolation is the story of Finley and Tate, children under 9 years old who are experiencing school closures and stay-at-home restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Instead of staying scared, frustrated, and bored in their home, they decide to build a blanket fort in their living room. Once inside the fort, their day becomes anything but ordinary as they are magically whisked away on an inspiring adventure that helps them feel less alone even though they are stuck at home. Illustrated by artist J. Shapiro in vibrant watercolor, the images of the book uplift and inspire.The book is available in hardcover and paperback on Amazon and at whentheworldclosed.com.Contact E.E. Thorgaard at whentheworldclosed@gmail.com for review copies, inquiries, and interviews. Follow @stories.by.eethorgaard on Instagram for book content and @EEThorgaard on Twitter for educational resources. Contact Information When the World Closed

E.E. Thorgaard

1-617-286-4889



whentheworldclosed.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from When the World Closed