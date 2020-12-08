New ezW2 2020 Software from Halfpricesoft.com Offers a Network Version for Multiple Locations

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

ezW2 2020 tax preparation software now offers network capability to process forms in multiple locations for growing businesses and CPA’s. Download and try it today with no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Macon, GA, December 08, 2020 --(



“Latest ezW2 2020 is available for small businesses to process forms in multiple offices with network version,” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.



$39.00 is the cost for the single user small business (printing) version and $99.00 for the single user efile version of the latest ezW2 software. The network version starts at $119.00. The automates the process of completing, printing and filing all W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms.



ezW2 software can generate the W2 & W3 efile document that you can upload to the SSA Site. Also ezW2 2019 and later version supports AL, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, GA, IL, KS, KY, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NY, OK, OR, PA, SC, UT, VA, VT, WI state file.



The main features included in the latest version include:



- The white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.



- ezW2 can print 1099 NEC and 1096 recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not certify the substitute forms, therefore ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 NEC Copy A and 1096.



- ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily.



- ezW2 now supports the capability to efile federal and state W2.



- ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from CSV file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one



- ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses



- ezW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.



Process W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms like a pro with ezW2 2020 software. Download by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



