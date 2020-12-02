Grab The Axe wins UAT’s Brand Wars Competition and an interview on The Mo! Show with Alt AZ 93.3.

Press Releases Grab The Axe Security Consulting Press Release

The competition was put on by the University of Advancing Technology to help students and entrepreneurs "flesh" out their logo designs and marketing plans for real world usage. The combination of UAT’s promotion of entrepreneurship and knowledge meshed perfectly with Mo’s well known dedication and support of the local community.



“Our team worked hard on the submission and we are extremely grateful for the support and promotion provided by UAT,” stated Jeff Welch, “UAT is well on the way to positioning itself as a hotbed for entrepreneurialism and tech startups in the South West.”



Phoenix, AZ, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The marketing team for Grab The Axe won Brand Wars. A competition sponsored and hosted by the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona. The team was rewarded with an interview with Monique "Mo!" Rodriguez from Arizona's alternative rock station, Alt AZ 93.3.

The competition was put on by the University of Advancing Technology to help students and entrepreneurs "flesh" out their logo designs and marketing plans for real world usage. The combination of UAT's promotion of entrepreneurship and knowledge meshed perfectly with Mo's well known dedication and support of the local community.

"Our team worked hard on the submission and we are extremely grateful for the support and promotion provided by UAT," stated Jeff Welch, "UAT is well on the way to positioning itself as a hotbed for entrepreneurialism and tech startups in the South West."

Grab The Axe Consulting is a cyber and physical security consulting firm that strives to protect businesses from both internal and external threats. Founded in 2019, the company offers security consulting and penetration testing services catering to every market segment. We can ensure the security of every aspect of your business, from lock and key to network intrusion. With Grab The Axe you can get your security in hand! For more information, visit grabtheaxe.com or follow @grabtheaxe on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

