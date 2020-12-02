PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Dacris Software

Dacris Software Releases Dacris Benchmarks 9.0


Richmond Hill, Canada, December 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dacris Software has just released a new version of Dacris Benchmarks, their flagship performance testing product for PCs. Version 9 is the first new version Dacris Software has released in almost 10 years.

This application will run on .NET Framework 4.5.2 & later, supporting Windows 10 v1803 and later OS. Following an extensive 5-year development and testing cycle, this version natively supports Windows 10 and has two brand new 3D tests designed for modern hardware: one WebGL test and one DirectX 12 test.

Supporting CPU, RAM, disk, and video benchmark tests, Dacris Benchmarks is designed to be an all-in-one performance testing utility for modern PCs.

The final version, version 9, can be purchased for $45 online from Dacris Software's website - www.dacris.com. The previous version, version 8.1, will continue to be available as a free download.
Contact Information
Dacris Software
Dan Tohatan
905-326-5404
Contact
www.dacris.com

