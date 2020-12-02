Press Releases Dacris Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Dacris Software: By Email RSS Feeds: Dacris Software Releases Dacris Benchmarks 9.0

Richmond Hill, Canada, December 02, 2020 --(



This application will run on .NET Framework 4.5.2 & later, supporting Windows 10 v1803 and later OS. Following an extensive 5-year development and testing cycle, this version natively supports Windows 10 and has two brand new 3D tests designed for modern hardware: one WebGL test and one DirectX 12 test.



Supporting CPU, RAM, disk, and video benchmark tests, Dacris Benchmarks is designed to be an all-in-one performance testing utility for modern PCs.



The final version, version 9, can be purchased for $45 online from Dacris Software's website - www.dacris.com. The previous version, version 8.1, will continue to be available as a free download. Richmond Hill, Canada, December 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dacris Software has just released a new version of Dacris Benchmarks, their flagship performance testing product for PCs. Version 9 is the first new version Dacris Software has released in almost 10 years.This application will run on .NET Framework 4.5.2 & later, supporting Windows 10 v1803 and later OS. Following an extensive 5-year development and testing cycle, this version natively supports Windows 10 and has two brand new 3D tests designed for modern hardware: one WebGL test and one DirectX 12 test.Supporting CPU, RAM, disk, and video benchmark tests, Dacris Benchmarks is designed to be an all-in-one performance testing utility for modern PCs.The final version, version 9, can be purchased for $45 online from Dacris Software's website - www.dacris.com. The previous version, version 8.1, will continue to be available as a free download. Contact Information Dacris Software

Dan Tohatan

905-326-5404



www.dacris.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Dacris Software