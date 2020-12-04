New York Capitals' Q3 Earnings

Tokyo, Japan, December 04, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- The operating environment, this year, has been impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. New York Capital took necessary actions in order to protect the investments of clients and the earnings of NYC.
Net Revenue
$809.3 Million
Net Earnings
$560.7 Million
Average ROI
19.5%
Net revenues were $809.3 Million for the first quarter of 2020, slightly higher compared with the second quarter of 2020.
Net revenues, compared with the second quarter of 2020, again showed minor gains across, Asset Management, Global Markets, Investment Banking and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Chief Executive officer Chris Stewart was very happy with the quarter results and had this to say, "To say this year has been challenging is an understatement, the world has been battling and we have been battling to ensure our clients money has stayed safe, happily these results reflect the hard work put in by everyone at New York Capital. The good news is things can only go up from here."
