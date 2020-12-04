PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
New York Capital

Press Release

Receive press releases from New York Capital: By Email RSS Feeds:

New York Capitals' Q3 Earnings


Tokyo, Japan, December 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The operating environment, this year, has been impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. New York Capital took necessary actions in order to protect the investments of clients and the earnings of NYC.

Net Revenue
$809.3 Million

Net Earnings
$560.7 Million

Average ROI
19.5%

Net revenues were $809.3 Million for the first quarter of 2020, slightly higher compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Net revenues, compared with the second quarter of 2020, again showed minor gains across, Asset Management, Global Markets, Investment Banking and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Chief Executive officer Chris Stewart was very happy with the quarter results and had this to say, "To say this year has been challenging is an understatement, the world has been battling and we have been battling to ensure our clients money has stayed safe, happily these results reflect the hard work put in by everyone at New York Capital. The good news is things can only go up from here."
.
Contact Information
New York Capital
Paul Freeman
+81362054771
Contact
new-york-capital.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New York Capital
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help