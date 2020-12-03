Book Release: "Untold Stories of Men in Uniform"

Press Releases Author Amit Kumar Goswami Press Release

Ten more heart thumping real life stories of the courage and commitment of defence service people during peace time and even after retirement.

The civilian world gets to know about the heroics and sacrifices of uniformed people during and after war when they are decorated with medals. But in day to day life, combatant personnel have to expose themselves to occasional life risks, as they constantly prepare for war through training and education. Taking the risk part in stride, service personnel normally remain tight-lipped about their activities. In this book, a veteran service man has depicted some of those exciting real life stories which are probably lesser known to the general public. At the same time, once in a while “Humour in Uniform” kinds of situations also occur during day to day work, most unexpectedly. A few funny incidents deftly described in this book, serve as a comic relief.



About the Author

The author’s career spanning more than two and half decades started with a bang. Barely out of the training academy, he had been thrown into the action packed rough and tumble of the Indo-Pak Bangladesh Liberation War. Thereafter, he held a number of important posts involving varied responsibilities and faced a number of challenging tasks and situations in his professional as well as personal life. When he finally retired, he penned down such experiences in his first book “Rear View Mirror.” This book was greeted with accolades from the reading public in India and abroad. That prompted his friends to share their stories with him which were equally or more interesting. Thus the second book has evolved and it is about to be launched.



The book is being self-published through Notion Press India both in Kindle and Paperback versions. Please log on to Amazon India to request an advance copy or to schedule an interview with Wg Cdr Amit Kumar Goswami (Retd) contact the media agency Jeetblaze@gmail.com or write to goswami47@gmail.com for more information.



