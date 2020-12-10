SONO Music Group Announces the New Single from New York Night Market, Shadows & Stones

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SONO Music Group Press Release

SONO Music Group announces the fourth single from New York Night Market, a young and promising Californian duo. On December 11, New York Night Market is set to release the fourth single of their self-titled, debut EP, which is anticipated to release in the early months of 2021.

“Shadows & Stones” explores a more country-influenced side of New York Night Market. The song’s twangy guitars, acoustic drums and tambourine exhibit this influence. Lyrically, this song tells the story of someone yearning a past lover and continuing to hold on to what was once there.



The band partnered with SONO Music Group for the release of their previous single, “Don’t Believe Time.” The song has now acquired great success on Spotify and was placed on several playlists such as Apple Music New Music Daily and others. Following this success, “Shadows & Stones” will become the second song to be released under this partnership.



New York Night Market is an alternative music duo formed in 2018 by Mateo Vargas and Anya Irvin. Now based in Northern California, the pair first met while attending music school in Los Angeles and, shortly thereafter, joined together to write music. They spent 2019 co-writing songs and digging deep to find a unique sound as a newly formed band. Tired of textbook songwriting, the two decided to leave school and venture into the music world on their own, embarking on their biggest journey yet. With a large repertoire of original music, the two united with one of Argentina’s producers and biggest rock stars, Gonzalo Aloras, to record their debut EP. The outset of 2020 marked the beginning of this project, as the three got together in studios in Argentina for the recording of their self-titled EP, New York Night Market.



Discover New York Night Market on SONO Music Group website: https://sonomusic.co/artist/new-york-night-market



About SONO



